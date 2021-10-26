Duncan Shearer: Fans and players were united in support of Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

The Aberdeen players showed their support for the manager after digging deep to grind out a win against Hibernian on Saturday – and it seems the fans are right behind Stephen Glass too.

I paid a visit to my old stomping ground with some friends from work on Saturday and, while it was not a classic game by any means, the atmosphere was really good and it was clear from the people I spoke to how much they want the Dons boss to succeed.

I visited the Pittodrie Bar before the game, bumped into another former Don Dennis Wyness at the game, and sat behind a family who roared on the players. Mum Emma, dad Barry and their son Ruaridh kicked every ball with the team.

In fact, every fan I spoke to on my visit to Aberdeen on Saturday was fully behind Stephen. I got the sense there’s a feeling he’s one of their own due to his links with the club as a player and it was impossible to ignore the sense of goodwill towards him.

It got me thinking about perhaps it is a good idea for players who are unavailable or not involved in the matchday squad to join fans around the ground.

When I was at Pittodrie, my interaction with fans was contained to the corporate clients at the club after a game, but I can see the merits of being in amongst the fans during a match.

It really struck me how passionate the supporters were about their club and I don’t think there is any harm in players getting a sense of the passion the fans have and a deeper understanding of who they are representing when they take to the pitch for a game.

Despite being at the club for only a short time, one man who undoubtedly represents the fans when he is on the pitch is Scott Brown, who I thought was excellent against Hibernian.

He broke up play, had a hand in the only goal of the game and showed how versatile he can be when he had to drop back into defence following injuries to Calvin Ramsay and Declan Gallagher.

With the two players who limped off unlikely to have recovered in time to face Rangers at Ibrox tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if the Dons captain is deployed in defence again.

I’m sure he won’t let anyone down if he is forced into a defensive role against the champions.

I was pleased for Stephen that his players brought him some respite by taking all three points against Hibs.

Last week could not have been an easy one for him, but he has handled the questions from the media well. When the chips are down and the criticism is coming your way all you can do is take it on the chin, work hard and retain the belief it will turn.

Ross County are in must-win territory

We’re coming to the end of October, but – make no mistake – tomorrow’s trip to Dens Park is one of the biggest games of the season for Ross County.

Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Livingston was a huge blow to the club and leaves the Staggies needing to get a result against Dundee tomorrow.

Six goals conceded in the last two home matches makes for grim viewing for County fans and it seems the defensive failings of previous campaigns continues to be an issue.

County know if they lose at Dens they will be seven points adrift of Dundee and that is a situation which the Staggies really do not want to be in going into the weekend.

Red Devils are in disarray

Liverpool dished out the biggest of reality checks for Manchester United as they romped to an incredible 5-0 win at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League last season, but Liverpool, bolstered by the return of their key defensive players who missed most of last season, were a class above United on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has major problems with his team and Jurgen Klopp’s side exposed them all with a ruthless display in United’s own backyard. It was anything but the Theatre of Dreams for the shellshocked Reds support on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a fabulous player, arguably one of the greatest to lace up the boots, but he is not going to be a high pressing player at the age of 36. It’s just not going to happen.

United were fortunate Paul Pogba was red carded as it meant they had to shut up shop and go for damage limitation. Had they still had 11 on the pitch, I think Liverpool could have went on to score even more.

It will be interesting to see what the fallout from Sunday’s stunning match is. I know this much – United will do well to address the issues which they have before their rivals Manchester City visit for the derby next weekend.