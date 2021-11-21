Jimmy Calderwood’s son Scott admits his father ‘doesn’t know who I am’ in heartbreaking interview

The son of former Aberdeen and Ross County manager Jimmy Calderwood has opened up on his father’s struggles with dementia.

Calderwood revealed he was living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017 but his condition has deteriorated over the past 12 months.

His son Scott, who was Calderwood’s assistant during his time in charge of County, said the sharp decline in his father’s health has been difficult to watch.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, Scott said: “My dad doesn’t know who I am now. He’s really struggled for the last few years.

“In the last couple of months, the decline has been very quick. He doesn’t know anyone, doesn’t recognise people.

“You just see a different man.

“My dad is a big character, always bubbly. But that’s gone now. It’s unbelievable.

“In his face, you can obviously see a difference in him. But it’s more in his mind. You get very little response from him.

“When you’re talking to him, you just think: ‘He’s not here’. That’s really difficult for me.

“He’s in a hospital with other dementia sufferers and has fallen over a few times. He’s not in a good state.

“I came over to visit him the week of the Rangers v Ross County game at Ibrox a couple of weeks ago. I couldn’t get over from Holland before that because of Covid.

“I wasn’t able to see him for about a year, which was really tough. Before, I’d be over every month.

“But I was there for four days and took a walk down memory lane, doing the same walk to Ibrox we did when I was a boy. It was a tough visit.”

He added: “When I was over recently, it shocked me.

“I tried to speak to him about Rangers or Aberdeen but he doesn’t know anything about them. You just think: ‘Wow’.

“He used to have so much knowledge.

“I actually had a wee Rangers teddy bear in my car. I’d taken it off my grandad when he passed away and I’ve always had it.

“I took it up and gave it to my dad, in the hope of triggering something. He took it off me but, nothing.

“It’s difficult every time I go and see him.”

Calderwood took charge at the Dons in 2004 after a highly successful period at Dunfermline where he guided the Pars to the top tier in his first season in charge.

He led Dunfermline to their highest top flight finish of fourth place in the 2003-04 season and reached the 2004 Scottish Cup final to qualify for European football.

Calderwood succeeded Steve Paterson as Dons manager. The highlight of his time in charge was leading the Dons to the last 32 of the Uefa Cup which included a 4-0 win against Copenhagen at Pittodrie.

The Dons drew 2-2 with German giants Bayern Munich in an enthralling contest at Pittodrie in February 2008 before losing 5-1 in the second leg.

After leaving the Dons by mutual consent in 2009, Calderwood had short spells in charge of Kilmarnock, Ross County, Go Ahead Eagles and De Graafschap.

During his time at Ross County, the Staggies won the 2011 Challenge Cup with a 2-0 win against Queen of the South at McDiarmid Park.