Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass warns the ‘softness’ within the defence must stop

Boss Stephen Glass has warned Aberdeen’s leaky defence must eradicate a ‘softness’ and toughen up.

Aberdeen have registered just two clean sheets in 21 games in all competitions this season.

Glass has been hit by a defensive injury crisis with Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin all out.

MacKenzie returned from a four-game absence to start the 1-0 loss to Dundee United but had to be replaced at half-time due to injury.

Glass is frustrated at the way the Dons are leaking goals cheaply and slated the winning goal against Dundee United as ‘inexcusable’.

He said: “We gave away the ball really cheaply on the half-way line, which is inexcusable.

“Then the defending of the corner kick is inexcusable as well.

“It keeps happening and there is a softness with a lot of individuals in there.

“It’s disappointing the quality at times at the top end and the softness at the back.”

Work on eradicating defensive errors

That ‘softness’ at the back for Dundee United’s goal was punished when on-loan Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, on as a substitute, lost possession near the half-way line.

From that, United broke upfield and keeper Joe Lewis was forced into making a near-post save to turn the ball behind for a corner.

From the dead-ball corner delivery, Ian Harkes was left completely unmarked to curl in an effort from 15 yards.

Aberdeen have registered just two clean sheets this season – against Dundee United on the opening Premiership game of the campaign on August 1 and a 1-0 defeat of Hibs last month.

Glass insists he has been working tirelessly on the training ground at Cormack Park in the bid to eradicate those defensive frailties – but they continue.

He said: “We have worked on that every day of the week for the last week and the week before.

“Dundee United did less than us to lose the game, although they didn’t do much to win it.

“With our quality, we didn’t do much to win it either.

“It was probably a 0-0 every day of the week.

“But if you give the ball away cheaply and don’t defend set-pieces, you are likely to lose.

“Giving the ball away cheaply on the half-way line and not defending a corner cost us big time.”

Recent struggles in front of goal

In losing at Tannadice, the Dons were condemned to back-to-back defeats.

The momentum of taking seven points from a triple header against Hibs, Hearts and Rangers has stalled in recent weeks.

In losses to Dundee United and Motherwell (2-0) in the last two games, the Dons have also failed to score

Dundee United’s Ian Harkes celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.Aberdeen had 62.5% of possession against Dundee United and 12 shots – but could not make that count.

It was a case of deja-vu as the Dons had 69.8% possession and 18 attempts at goal against Motherwell – but still lost and failed to score.

Glass said: “We had the bulk of the play, but didn’t do enough to score a goal.

“Marley (Watkins) had one chance late on and if he hits it on the grass it has a better chance of going in.

“Even the saves he (Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist) makes, they are at a height he is very good at.”