Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez confident of forging prolific attack with Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez is confident he will forge a prolific attack with Marley Watkins and Ryan Hedges.

The strike trio of Ramirez, Watkins and Hedges have started just four games in 21 so far this season.

Welsh internationals Hedges and Watkins have both had extended spells on the sidelines due to injury.

Now back to full fitness, Hedges and Watkins have started alongside United States international Ramirez in the last three games.

Ramirez, who has scored nine times this season, believes the three pronged attack will hit the goal trail to fire Aberdeen back up the Premiership table.

Aberdeen have failed to score in their last two games, both defeats, and have dropped to eighth in the league.

Next up for the Dons is Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

Ramirez said: “I definitely feel I am forging a strong relationship with Ryan and Marley.

“It felt like we couldn’t catch a break with injuries.

“I was playing with Ryan and he went down. Then the same happened with Marley.

“Hopefully those guys stay on the field now.”

‘We enjoy playing together’

The attacking trio have been primarily utilised with Ramirez and Watkins leading the line with Hedges in behind in a roving No. 10 role in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Hedges, 26. suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 League Cup loss to Raith Rovers on August 15 and was ruled out for six weeks.

Playmaker Hedges is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to any interested clubs from the start of the winter transfer window on January 1.

Championship Blackburn Rovers had a bid of under £500,000 for Hedges rejected in the summer and are set to come in with a fresh offer in January.

Aberdeen are locked in talks with Hedges and are desperate to secure him on a new deal.

Summer signing Watkins, 31, was ruled out for five weeks from September to October with a hamstring problem.

Ramirez said: “For Ryan as a No. 10, I think that’s his best position as he’s central and can go out wide if he needs to.

“That lets the game come to him but knowing him and Marley are there for support is great.

“Marley is so easy to play with and the more time we get on the training pitch together, the more we can benefit each other.

“We enjoy playing with each other.

“I have always liked playing with a second striker and guys like Marley, who are the complete opposite to myself.

“It’s a good mix and it becomes difficult for defenders to track our movements.”

Ramirez hungry to deliver goals

Secured in the summer from MLS side Houston Dynamo on a two year contract, Ramirez made an immediate impact with a goal on his Dons debut, a 5-1 defeat of BK Hacken in the Europa Conference League.

Ramirez also scored on his Premiership debut as Aberdeen defeated Dundee United 2-0 at Pittodrie in the league opener.

Despite his goal scoring start to his Dons career Ramirez admits he had to adapt to starting every game for Aberdeen having had limited to game time in his final season at Houston.

Now that the former Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC has adjusted to the Premiership game Ramirez is determined to consistently deliver goals for Aberdeen.

He said: “There was a spell when the games piled up.

“I hadn’t really played much in the last year and a half and it was difficult at times to get myself going for a couple of games.

“My body was adjusting to playing so much and I think that’s happened now.

“I am ready to continue on this road and hopefully there are more goals to come.”

Tactically disciplined Scottish teams

Ramirez insists he is relishing the more tactical aspect of the game in Scotland.

The striker quickly noticed how Premiership teams can rigidly stick to a game-plan – whether that is to sit deep and frustrate opponents then capitalise on any slip ups.

That has been brutally illustrated in the previous two games where Aberdeen switched off early in the second half against Motherwell– and conceded twice in seven minutes in a 2-0 loss.

The Reds’ concentration also dropped at a corner kick against Dundee United, resulting in conceding a late goal in a 1-0 loss at Tannadice at the weekend.

Ramirez said: “At times in the MLS, the game becomes so open that it becomes a track meet at times both ways.

“Here it feels more tactically controlled and teams punish you if you lack that concentration for a split second.

“It is more disciplined here and teams stick to their game plan and what they are trying to accomplish that day.

“That is definitely something that has opened my eyes – knowing that teams are going to stick to their plan the entire time and not let the game open up so much.

“That is something that was new to me.

“In the MLS at times it becomes more athletic and games become open.

“For myself, I think I’ve adjusted well. I’ve learned how tactical this league is.”