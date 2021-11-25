Aberdeen boss throws down World Cup play-off challenge to international hopefuls

Boss Stephen Glass has urged Aberdeen’s internationals to shine at club level to strengthen their World Cup play-off dream.

The Dons have Scotland and Wales caps who will be pushing for selection for the Qatar 2022 play-offs in March.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson was capped twice by Scotland in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 22-year-old was also an unused substitute in the recent Group F defeats of Denmark and Moldova that confirmed a seeded spot in Friday’s draw.

Defender Andy Considine has also been selected by national boss Steve Clarke prior to suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Considine, 34, underwent surgery in August but is set to return to action in the new year.

Attackers Ryan Hedges, 26, and Marley Watkins, 31, have both been capped by Wales and have aspirations of forcing their way back into the international squad.

Scotland and Wales, who are both seeded, will discover their one off semi-final opponents in the draw in Zurich at 4pm tomorrow.

Both Scotland and Wales will play at home in the one legged semi on Thursday March 24.

The one legged final will be held on Tuesday March 29.

Glass said: “If you are in the prime of your career playing international football should be a target.

“It (World Cup play-offs) is a huge attraction for players who have opened themselves up for selection their country.

“There’s a number of players here – Scottish boys and Welsh boys come into that category.

“If you are playing for one of the biggest clubs in the country and you win games and perform, there’s no reason why not.”

Route to the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Having lost back to back games to drop into the bottom six Aberdeen will bid to bounce back when facing Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

Before that crunch clash Scotland and Wales will discover their play-off opponents in the much anticipated draw.

Scotland and Wales are both in Pot 1 for tomorrow’s draw alongside Italy, Portugal, Russia and Sweden.

The six teams in Pot 2 are Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Heading into the weekend like… pic.twitter.com/H0FRRocmlk — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 19, 2021

The twelve teams will be split into three play-off paths.

Each of these will contain four teams who will play a one legged semi-final and one legged final.

If Scotland negotiate the semi-final they would then face the winners of the other semi- in their group, with the venue for that all or nothing showdown decided by a draw.

The three winners of those finals will qualify for Qatar.

Glass on impact of Steve Clarke

National manager Steve Clarke led the Scots to the Euro 2020 finals this summer to end a 23 year major tournament drought.

The Scots had to negotiate a play-off to reach the Euros, beating Serbia in a penalty shoot-out in the final in Belgrade last November.

Scotland failed to progress from the Euro 2020 group stages having lost to Croatia and Czech Republic and drawn with eventual finalists England.

Glass believes Clarke and his squad have reignited the nation’s passion for international action.

The Pittodrie boss is relishing the prospect of watching Scotland in the play-offs in March as a fan.

However he hopes some of the Aberdeen players can have a more vested interest by being involved in the race to qualify for Qatar.

And the only way to do that is by impressing at club level.

He said: “In terms of lifting the country it started with the Euros and Steve Clarke and his staff deserve an enormous amount of credit for that.

“They don’t always get the plaudits they deserve but they’ve been unbelievable.

“I think what they have done with the team and the group has been great.

“They have certainly lifted the country and the belief in it.

“I’m looking forward to the games in March already as a fan.”