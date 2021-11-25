Paul Lawson praises Formartine for comeback win but Keith’s Craig Ewen rues penalty call

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson praised his side for coming from behind to defeat Keith 2-1 in the Breedon Highland League.

But Maroons boss Craig Ewen was left rueing the penalty decision which proved decisive at Kynoch Park.

Ryan Robertson had put the home side ahead before Tyler Mykyta’s second half equaliser.

Johnny Crawford netted the winner from 12 yards in the 78th minute with referee Duncan Nicolson awarding the spot-kick after Daniel Park went down having gone shoulder to shoulder with Rhys Thomas.

Lawson was pleased United ended their three-game winless run, but could see why Keith were aggrieved.

He said: “It’s three points, I thought considering conditions we did all right in the first half.

“But we lost a goal which was poor defensively from us and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“I thought we created enough in the second half to win the game, Keith will argue it’s not a penalty, and it could have gone either way.

“They’ll be really disappointed with it and I can totally understand that.

“Keith put a lot into the game and will feel hard done by, but over the piece I felt if we’d had a bit more composure in front of goal we could have scored more.

“I think we deserved to win with the chances we created.

“Losing the goal gave them something to hang onto. With the wind behind us in the second half we managed to create a number of chances and dig ourselves out of a hole.”

Ewen disappointed by defeat

Keith gaffer Ewen added: “I’m gutted we haven’t taken at least a point out of the game.

“In the first half we were excellent and could have been at least 2-0 up.

“Defensively we were excellent and our shape were good.

“Unfortunately it felt like the wind and rain picked up in the second half which made it difficult on a very heavy pitch.

“I’m a bit sick about the result because I can’t knock any of our players for their commitment or effort.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty. I felt the player tried to go through a gap and was effectively putting the ball out for a goal-kick and just chanced his arm going down.

“We had two v one cover and unfortunately I think the referee has made a bad decision which has effectively cost us the game and it’s disappointing.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing and we should have been two goals up at half-time to give us that cushion.”

United come from behind

Keith took the lead in the 20th minute with a Thomas free-kick finding Matthew Tough and although goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald blocked his effort Robertson was on hand to finish the rebound.

Macdonald made two excellent saves after that to deny Przemyslaw Nawrocki.

Formartine equalised on 59 minutes with Mykyta thumping a free-kick from the right side into the top left corner.

The visitors were on top in the second period and Stuart Smith headed against the crossbar from a Park corner.

But with 12 minutes remaining Crawford netted from the penalty spot after Park went down under pressure from Thomas.