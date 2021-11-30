Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass targeting a December surge up the Premiership

By Paul Third
November 30, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has set his side the challenge of using the next seven games to prove they are not bottom six strugglers.

The Dons are languishing in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership after amassing just 15 points from their opening 15 games in the league campaign.

With his side beginning a seven-match run before the winter break begins on January 2, Glass has urged his players to show they are in a false position in the table.

He said: “It’s really important [to start climbing up the league]. I think we have seven games until the January break and it’s important to pick up as many points as we can from this run of games.

“We know how important it is and we have a decent number of home games and games against teams that are around us. It’s massively important this run of games.

“For everybody at the club, it’s important. We know if you don’t pick up the points you should this month then it is going to be a difficult second half of the season.

“We want it to be a difficult second half of the season pushing at the right end of the table and it’s important we set ourselves up for that in this run of fixtures that are coming.”

Dons have become a target

Aberdeen’s struggles in the bottom half of the table come after eight seasons of competing in the top four in the division and Glass knows the clubs around the Dons in the bottom half – including Wednesday’s visitors to Pittodrie, Livingston – will see his club as a target.

The Dons boss said: “They’ll be seeing a team in us that is in the bottom half of the table that they can drag into it as well.

“We don’t want to hang around there so it’s important we get the points on the board this week.

“Obviously it will be difficult, we know the difficulties that the teams we’re coming up against pose, and it’s important that we handle it.

“I think if we handle the bits of the game that are difficult to face and look after ourselves, we’ll be okay, because we’ve got players who have shown they are capable of handling the fight.”

Schedule is a chance to move up the table

The busy schedule of matches in December up to the New Year fixture at Ross County will be challenging but Glass believes the hectic run of games represents an opportunity to drastically improve the club’s fortunes.

He said: “I don’t see it any different to when we were in Europe at the start of the season.

“We were playing-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday and we have a good squad. It’s up to us to show it can be beneficial to us.

“I think the players would rather be playing games and if you are winning games consistently there is an appetite for people to come and watch.

“I think it’s an opportunity to win points and build a bit of momentum.

“Any team would rather be playing and the flip side of that is that when you are beaten you want to get back on it as quickly as possible.

“I actually like the games coming thick and fast to be honest with you.”

One back, one out and one in contention

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown suffered an injury against Celtic at Parkhead.

Dylan McGeouch is unlikely to feature against Livi after suffering an injury at Celtic in Sunday’s 2-1 loss but Funso Ojo returns from suspension while Glass is also hopeful team captain Scott Brown will be fit despite being forced off early at the weekend.

With his defence also ravaged by injuries Glass does not need to see his list of absentees growing.

He said: “The amount of defenders that we’ve lost has caused us a bit of a problem.

“Moving Scott to the back has probably weakened our midfield a touch. He’s here to play midfield and is having to play at centre back so that’s been tough.

“It’s coincided with a run of good performances and some results as well. It’s been a little bit of an eye opener, seeing what people can handle and what positions they can play.

“Hopefully we’ve been through the weakest that the group can be for the whole season now.”

