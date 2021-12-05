Aberdeen’s attack can wreak havoc, warns goal hero Christian Ramirez

Goal hero Christian Ramirez has warned Aberdeen’s attack aim to wreak havoc in the Premiership.

United States international striker Ramirez netted a brace in an emphatic 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Attacker Marley Watkins also bagged a double in a win that elevated the Dons back into the Premiership top six.

Aberdeen should have netted more as a four-pronged attack ripped St Mirren apart to secure back to back wins.

Summer signing Ramirez was supported in attack by Watkins, Ryan Hedges and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

It is an four-pronged attack he is confident can deliver goals, and wins, every game.

Ramirez said: “The front four with myself, Marley, JET and Hedges has so much interchanging and movement it causes havoc at times.

“We know we have the potential to make that a weekly thing.

“We just have to do the right things and the results will come.

“We are seeing the rewards for the sacrifices all of us are making, both defensively and offensively, to open up space for others.

“It’s things like that which don’t go unnoticed between us and everyone out there.

“It’s special to be part of.

“It’s almost like we are playing pick-up with the free movement and the way we are occupying the correct spaces.

“We are making sure that when something is on we are really rewarding it.

“But we are also sacrificing runs to create those spaces for guys to play.”

‘Itching to get on the scoresheet’

Summer signing Ramirez, 30, has now scored 11 goals this season in all competitions.

Ramirez had not netted in five games but was delighted to get back on the scoresheet with a double against St Mirren.

He said: “The last couple of games I’ve been itching to get on the scoresheet.

“I’ve been doing some of the dirty work to help the team in other apsects.

“It came full circle with everything involved against St Mirren.”

Aberdeen must build on victory

Aberdeen were 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes courtesy of quick-fire goals from Ramirez and Watkins.

St Mirren hit back late in the half to make it 2-1 but within a minute of conceding Watkins netted to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Former Houston Dynamo striker Ramirez rounded off an impressive Aberdeen performance with his second goal in the 71st minute.

He said: “We were due a game like this where it could have been more than four with how open it was at times.

“They made a couple of saves.

“It has been a good couple of games and we just have to build on it.”

No let up for striker Ramirez

The convincing defeat of St Mirren continued the positive momentum at Pittodrie following a 2-0 midweek home defeat of Livingston.

Next up is a trip to St Johnstone on Saturday in the first of five games before the Premiership goes into a three week winter shutdown on January 3.

Ramirez said: “We just continue to approach it how we have in the last week which is one game at a time.

“We will recover and then prepare for St Johnstone which we know is a big test for us.

“We want to continue to build on this.

“It’s good to get a couple of good wins back to back and not let Wednesday go to waste.”

Rain, driving wind, cold… goals

The match was played in testing weather conditions with a plummeting temperature, heavy rain and driving wind.

Californian Ramirez is happy to play in the wildest of weather – if he bags goals.

He said: “I told Allan (Russell, Aberdeen assistant manager) at half-time he didn’t tell me about this part when we were discussing me coming over here.

“It worked out well though. If I score two goals in the rain like this I’ll take it every time.”