Aberdeen fitness boost as Jack MacKenzie ‘has a chance’ of returning from injury to face St Johnstone

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie could return from injury for Saturday’s Premiership clash at St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old left-back has missed seven of the Dons’ last eight games due to injury.

MacKenzie suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of the 1-0 win over Hibs on October 23 which ruled him out for four games.

He returned to start against Dundee United in a 1-0 loss on October 20, but was substituted at half-time due to injury.

MacKenzie subsequently missed the last three games, but boss Stephen Glass confirmed he could return for the visit to Saints at the weekend.

Glass said: “Jack MacKenzie is getting a little closer.

“Jack has a chance.”

Gallagher returns from injury

Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis is beginning to ease as centre-back Declan Gallagher returned at the weekend from a hamstring injury which had ruled him out of the previous six games.

Scotland international Gallagher was an unused substitute in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Glass said: “Declan was on the bench and is a little closer.

“It was better for him not to come on the pitch if we could help it, because the conditions were cold and he was sitting there.

“Other than that we are pretty much as we were.”