Aberdeen fitness boost as Jack MacKenzie ‘has a chance’ of returning from injury to face St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fitness boost as Jack MacKenzie ‘has a chance’ of returning from injury to face St Johnstone

By Sean Wallace
December 6, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie. Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie. Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie could return from injury for Saturday’s Premiership clash at St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old left-back has missed seven of the Dons’ last eight games due to injury.

MacKenzie suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of the 1-0 win over Hibs on October 23  which ruled him out for four games.

He returned to start against Dundee United in a 1-0 loss on October 20, but was substituted at half-time due to injury.

MacKenzie subsequently missed the last three games, but boss Stephen Glass confirmed he could return for the visit to Saints at the weekend.

Glass said: “Jack MacKenzie is getting a little closer.

“Jack has a chance.”

Gallagher returns from injury

Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis is beginning to ease as centre-back Declan Gallagher returned at the weekend from a hamstring injury which had ruled him out of the previous six games.

Scotland international Gallagher was an unused substitute in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher before kick-off against St Mirren.

Glass said: “Declan was on the bench and is a little closer.

“It was better for him not to come on the pitch if we could help it, because the conditions were cold and he was sitting there.

“Other than that we are pretty much as we were.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]