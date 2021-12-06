Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen skateboarder who assaulted cop trying to handcuff him

By Danny McKay
December 6, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 11:55 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A skateboarder has been handed unpaid work after assaulting a police officer who tried to handcuff him.

Stefan Spark-Boylan appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to assaulting an officer and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

The 27-year-old struck the constable as he was in hot pursuit of him on October 15 last year.

The incident happened as an officer got out of a police van to chase Spark-Boylan, who was on a skateboard, at the junction of Esslemont Avenue and Leadside Road in the Rosemount area of the city.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court police had attended in response to calls regarding concern for a male, the accused.

When they traced him they applied handcuffs “because of his demeanour”.

However, Spark-Boylan managed to elbow the male officer in the back and immediately became hostile towards the other officer, refusing to comply with instructions.

Spark-Boylan shouted: “Leave me alone, I haven’t done anything.”

When officers continued to attempt to apply handcuffs he punched one of them in the face and resisted by refusing to walk to the police van and tensing his upper body.

Sheriff David Hall ordered Spark-Boylan, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

More from our crime and courts team

