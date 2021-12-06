Unpaid work for Aberdeen skateboarder who assaulted cop trying to handcuff him

An error occurred. Please try again.

A skateboarder has been handed unpaid work after assaulting a police officer who tried to handcuff him.

Stefan Spark-Boylan appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to assaulting an officer and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

The 27-year-old struck the constable as he was in hot pursuit of him on October 15 last year.

The incident happened as an officer got out of a police van to chase Spark-Boylan, who was on a skateboard, at the junction of Esslemont Avenue and Leadside Road in the Rosemount area of the city.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court police had attended in response to calls regarding concern for a male, the accused.

When they traced him they applied handcuffs “because of his demeanour”.

However, Spark-Boylan managed to elbow the male officer in the back and immediately became hostile towards the other officer, refusing to comply with instructions.

Spark-Boylan shouted: “Leave me alone, I haven’t done anything.”

When officers continued to attempt to apply handcuffs he punched one of them in the face and resisted by refusing to walk to the police van and tensing his upper body.

Sheriff David Hall ordered Spark-Boylan, of Bloomfield Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

