Defender Amy Strath leaves Aberdeen Women

Aberdeen Women defender Amy Strath has left the club to focus on her career.

Strath was part of the side who won back-to-back titles and consecutive promotions back to SWPL 1.

The defender has struggled for a run of appearances in the top flight having been sidelined with an injury.

She first joined the club as a youngster and worked her way up to the first team. After spells in America and Iceland, Strath returned to the Dons where she made 18 Aberdeen Women appearances.

Strath leaves the club with well-wishes from her coaches as she hopes to focus on a career in personal training.

Co-manager Emma Hunter told the club website: “Amy Strath played an integral part in the success of AFC Women and we all wish all the very best.

“Amy is a fantastic player and I do hope to see her playing again in the future, but she was also very open and honest about her mental health and I want to thank her for being so brave in sharing her story. I know that she has helped so many not just at the club, but externally also.

“Amy will always be part of the AFC family and I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her commitment and hard work over the last couple of years.”