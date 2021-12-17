Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defender Amy Strath leaves Aberdeen Women

By Sophie Goodwin
December 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 2:03 pm
Amy Strath
Amy Strath

Aberdeen Women defender Amy Strath has left the club to focus on her career.

Strath was part of the side who won back-to-back titles and consecutive promotions back to SWPL 1.

The defender has struggled for a run of appearances in the top flight having been sidelined with an injury.

She first joined the club as a youngster and worked her way up to the first team. After spells in America and Iceland, Strath returned to the Dons where she made 18 Aberdeen Women appearances.

Amy Strath, right, celebrates as part of Aberdeen Women

Strath leaves the club with well-wishes from her coaches as she hopes to focus on a career in personal training.

Co-manager Emma Hunter told the club website: “Amy Strath played an integral part in the success of AFC Women and we all wish all the very best.

“Amy is a fantastic player and I do hope to see her playing again in the future, but she was also very open and honest about her mental health and I want to thank her for being so brave in sharing her story. I know that she has helped so many not just at the club, but externally also.

“Amy will always be part of the AFC family and I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her commitment and hard work over the last couple of years.”

