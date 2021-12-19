Andy Considine describes comeback from serious knee injury as ‘hardest’ period of his career but vows to return stronger

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has admitted his comeback from long-term injury has been the most challenging period of his career.

The 34-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in the Dons’ 1-0 defeat against FK Qarabag in Azerbaijan in the Europa Conference League in August.

The Scotland international returned to running on grass at Cormack Park earlier this month in a welcome milestone on the comeback trail.

Considine admits sustaining cruciate ligament damage at this stage of his career has been physically and mentally challenging.

But the defender, who is fourth in Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list, is determined to get back fitter than ever to prove any doubters wrong.

In an interview with Red TV, he said: “I’ll be honest, the first two-and-a-half months were the hardest of my career.

“Mentally, it was really tough. I have not been injured a lot throughout my career.

“I was on crutches for six to eight weeks.

“It was dark times and there were nights when I thought ‘what if I don’t make it back?’

“I am 34 now and I will be almost 35 by the time I come back.

“My contract is up in the summer so there was a lot going through my head.

“There was something I saw on Twitter with someone being extremely negative towards me.

“He said that before Andy Considine got his injury he wasn’t the player he was and was more of a squad player.

“I took a screenshot of it and I have it as my screensaver on my phone.

“I don’t know who this guy is but it is extremely disrespectful.

“It is fine, everyone has their views but I was going to use it as a positive and prove him and whoever else thinks that is the case wrong.

“Every time I look at my phone I see what he said.

“I’m going to use that to come back stronger than ever.”

Before the match in Qarabag when Considine suffered the injury, the Dons had criticised the state of the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium pitch in Baku.

On the eve of the match, Dons chairman Dave Cormack had posted pictures of the surface, describing it as “beyond the pale”.

Considine said: “It was similar to when I broke my leg (against Dundee in 2012) and the pain I felt instantly then.

“I have been lucky enough throughout my career to not be injured a lot.

“When I planted my left foot and the guy came over my shoulder I felt a crunch in my knee and the pain was excruciating.

“I instantly knew it was a serious and severe injury.

“I was given pain relief which was meant to calm me down but the pain was horrendous.

“The pitch was diabolical – it was so bad.

“I do put it down to that.

“I did one pre-season with Mark McGhee when we were down on the beach playing football and that was better.

“It was constantly giving way.

“When we were training the night before we tried to do a simple passing drill but it was almost impossible.

“It was the same for both teams but unfortunately came at a cost for myself.”

💬 "Those hours will all add up. Once I get back on the park it will all be worth it." – @AndyConsie4 🔴 Andy Considine : Road to Recovery. 📺 // https://t.co/XLwOgaFVSZ pic.twitter.com/ZwzEKr0bC1 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 17, 2021

Considine admitted getting back to Scotland from Azerbaijan proved to be a difficult ordeal.

He said: “Trying to get through the airport was tough.

“I had a brace on my knee and they were so difficult when I was going through security.

“At one point the guy asked me to take my brace off as he thought I was hiding something in my brace.

“I had to say I had literally just destroyed my knee and I couldn’t take it off.

“That was difficult and the plane journey wasn’t ideal.

“But I had plenty leg room and painkillers and I actually managed to sleep.

“I was very lucky I got to see the surgeon when I got home and was operated on within five days.”

He added: “You have to go through these tough times to come out the other end of it.

“Those hours of hard work all add up but I know it’s all going to be worth it once I get back out on the park.”