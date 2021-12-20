Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Shaun Maloney confirmed as Hibs boss and set to make dugout debut against Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
December 20, 2021, 11:29 am Updated: December 20, 2021, 12:18 pm
Shaun Maloney has been appointed new Hibs manager. Photo by Alan Rennie.
Shaun Maloney has been appointed new Hibs manager. Photo by Alan Rennie.

Aberdeen-raised Shaun Maloney has been appointed new Hibs manager.

Maloney joins the Easter Road club from the Belgian national team, where he was assistant to Roberto Martínez.

The 38-year-old helped Belgium rise to number one in the FIFA World Rankings.

Former Celtic and Scotland star Maloney has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Hibees.

Maloney will lead out Hibs for the first time when facing Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road on Wednesday evening.

Capped 47 times by Scotland, Maloney will be supported by a management team of Gary Caldwell (assistant manager) and Valerio Zuddas (first team coach and conditioning).

Shaun Maloney has been appointed new Hibs boss. Photo by Alan Rennie

On the appointment, Hibs FC chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We are very happy to welcome Shaun as our new manager, in what is undoubtedly a very important appointment for Hibernian FC.

“Our recruitment for a new manager has been thorough, strategic, and centered around the clear vision we have for this football club.

“We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who’s progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club.”

Shaun Maloney celebrates his goal in a Euro qualifier against Republic of Ireland in Dublin while playing for Scotland.

Maloney the ‘standout candidate’

Maloney’s back-room staff will also consist of Brian Doogan (head of technical support) and David Gray (first team coach) and Craig Samson (goalkeeping coach).

Former Wigan Athletic play-maker Maloney replaces Jack Ross ,who was recently axed despite leading Hibs to the League Cup final.

Hibs lost the final 2-1 to Celtic at Hampden at the weekend.

Kensell continued: “Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club.

“He believes in attacking, possession-based football, and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martínez at Belgium.

“He is also a coach that wants to develop the players we have at this football club, as we have assembled a good squad.

“He’s aligned with our focus on bringing through young talent through our development team and wants to work with young players.

“Shaun’s a young coach and this is a big opportunity for him to show what we can do.

“We will support him in the upcoming transfer windows to help him achieve our ambitions here.

“We have real belief in Shaun, and he has huge belief in himself.

“He is determined to bring success here at Hibernian FC.”

 

