Shaun Maloney confirmed as Hibs boss and set to make dugout debut against Aberdeen

Aberdeen-raised Shaun Maloney has been appointed new Hibs manager.

Maloney joins the Easter Road club from the Belgian national team, where he was assistant to Roberto Martínez.

The 38-year-old helped Belgium rise to number one in the FIFA World Rankings.

Former Celtic and Scotland star Maloney has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Hibees.

Maloney will lead out Hibs for the first time when facing Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road on Wednesday evening.

Capped 47 times by Scotland, Maloney will be supported by a management team of Gary Caldwell (assistant manager) and Valerio Zuddas (first team coach and conditioning).

On the appointment, Hibs FC chief executive Ben Kensell said: “We are very happy to welcome Shaun as our new manager, in what is undoubtedly a very important appointment for Hibernian FC.

“Our recruitment for a new manager has been thorough, strategic, and centered around the clear vision we have for this football club.

“We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who’s progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club.”

Maloney the ‘standout candidate’

Maloney’s back-room staff will also consist of Brian Doogan (head of technical support) and David Gray (first team coach) and Craig Samson (goalkeeping coach).

Former Wigan Athletic play-maker Maloney replaces Jack Ross ,who was recently axed despite leading Hibs to the League Cup final.

Hibs lost the final 2-1 to Celtic at Hampden at the weekend.

Kensell continued: “Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club.

“He believes in attacking, possession-based football, and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martínez at Belgium.

“He is also a coach that wants to develop the players we have at this football club, as we have assembled a good squad.

“He’s aligned with our focus on bringing through young talent through our development team and wants to work with young players.

“Shaun’s a young coach and this is a big opportunity for him to show what we can do.

“We will support him in the upcoming transfer windows to help him achieve our ambitions here.

“We have real belief in Shaun, and he has huge belief in himself.

“He is determined to bring success here at Hibernian FC.”