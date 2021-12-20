Scottish Women’s Cup: Aberdeen Women to travel to Glasgow Women in third round, with SWF Championship North sides set for SWPL 1 and 2 challenge

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen Women have been drawn to play SWPL 2 side Glasgow Women away from home in the third round of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

The Dons will begin their adventure in the domestic cup against familiar opposition, having played the Glasgow side in SWPL 2 last year – beating them on both occasions.

Aberdeen will be looking to better their last outing in the cup back in 2019, when they reached the quarter-finals but missed out on a place in the last four after a 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

Two other north sides will also be playing in the third round – with a potential third team, if Westdyke win their rescheduled second round tie.

SWF Championship North side Inverness Caley Thistle were dealt a tough draw as they are set to travel to SWPL 1 side Hamilton Accies.

It will be the first game that Karen Mason’s side will have played in the cup this season after being awarded their second round tie.

If Westdyke prevail from their rescheduled fixture against United Glasgow, they face the prospect of hosting SWPL 2 leaders Dundee United.

Highlands and Islands side Sutherland, who were one of two teams included in the draw that fall under the recreational branch of the SWF league structure, have been drawn at home to SWF Championship South side Falkirk.

The third round ties will be played on Sunday January 9.