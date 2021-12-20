Scottish Women’s Cup: Aberdeen Women to travel to Glasgow Women in third round, with SWF Championship North sides set for SWPL 1 and 2 challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Women's Cup: Aberdeen Women to travel to Glasgow Women in third round, with SWF Championship North sides set for SWPL 1 and 2 challenge

By Sophie Goodwin
December 20, 2021, 12:28 pm Updated: December 20, 2021, 2:36 pm
Aberdeen Women in league action.
Aberdeen Women in league action.

Aberdeen Women have been drawn to play SWPL 2 side Glasgow Women away from home in the third round of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

The Dons will begin their adventure in the domestic cup against familiar opposition, having played the Glasgow side in SWPL 2 last year – beating them on both occasions.

Aberdeen will be looking to better their last outing in the cup back in 2019, when they reached the quarter-finals but missed out on a place in the last four after a 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

Two other north sides will also be playing in the third round – with a potential third team, if Westdyke win their rescheduled second round tie.

SWF Championship North side Inverness Caley Thistle were dealt a tough draw as they are set to travel to SWPL 1 side Hamilton Accies.

It will be the first game that Karen Mason’s side will have played in the cup this season after being awarded their second round tie.

If Westdyke prevail from their rescheduled fixture against United Glasgow, they face the prospect of hosting SWPL 2 leaders Dundee United.

Highlands and Islands side Sutherland, who were one of two teams included in the draw that fall under the recreational branch of the SWF league structure, have been drawn at home to SWF Championship South side Falkirk.

The third round ties will be played on Sunday January 9.

