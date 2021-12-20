Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wick public toilets set for £25,000 facelift

By Michelle Henderson
December 20, 2021, 12:43 pm Updated: December 20, 2021, 1:52 pm
Designs have been finalised for the renovation of Wick public toilets.
Designs have been finalised for the renovation of Wick public toilets.

Designs have been finalised for the redevelopment of Wick public toilets.

The Highland Council are investing £25,000 to modernise facilities at Wick Whitechapel Road Public Conveniences.

A new communal entrance, charging gate, internal CCTV and disabled toilet will feature as part of the programme of works as well as upgraded showering facilities and a full internal refurbishment.

The current roof will be replaced with a new pitched roof, external walls will be a re-rendered and lockers installed for travellers and town centre users.

Chairman of the Caithness committe, councillor Raymond Bremner said it is imperative to have adequate facilities for residents and visitors alike.

He said: “This project has been extremely challenging. The capital funding requests submitted to Council and reviewed last week totalled £1.7 billion.

“Pitched against so many other requests we have had to work together to make the strong case that investment in our public conveniences is essential.

“For a town the size of Wick to thrive and to fit in with our regeneration plans for the town centre, not to mention to cope with the growing demand, we are aiming to have a facility that will serve the need of locals and visitors now and in the future.”

Discussions have been underway with a team of Council officers, architects, engineers and local Members.

Works to date have included completing a title check, reviewing the existing provision, discussing and establishing a full scope of works, indicative work on income generation proposals and a structural condition survey.

Mr Bremner added: “A number of funding sources have been identified. It will not be an easy process bringing it all together.

“Planning and building warrants need to be processed. The tender process will have to be put in place and, subject to funding being finalised and a contractor being appointed, it will still be a number of months before a new facility will be opened.

“I’m hopeful that it will be in the middle of next year as a target date for opening.”

