Wick public toilets set for £25,000 facelift

Designs have been finalised for the redevelopment of Wick public toilets.

The Highland Council are investing £25,000 to modernise facilities at Wick Whitechapel Road Public Conveniences.

A new communal entrance, charging gate, internal CCTV and disabled toilet will feature as part of the programme of works as well as upgraded showering facilities and a full internal refurbishment.

The current roof will be replaced with a new pitched roof, external walls will be a re-rendered and lockers installed for travellers and town centre users.

Chairman of the Caithness committe, councillor Raymond Bremner said it is imperative to have adequate facilities for residents and visitors alike.

He said: “This project has been extremely challenging. The capital funding requests submitted to Council and reviewed last week totalled £1.7 billion.

“Pitched against so many other requests we have had to work together to make the strong case that investment in our public conveniences is essential.

“For a town the size of Wick to thrive and to fit in with our regeneration plans for the town centre, not to mention to cope with the growing demand, we are aiming to have a facility that will serve the need of locals and visitors now and in the future.”

Discussions have been underway with a team of Council officers, architects, engineers and local Members.

Works to date have included completing a title check, reviewing the existing provision, discussing and establishing a full scope of works, indicative work on income generation proposals and a structural condition survey.

Mr Bremner added: “A number of funding sources have been identified. It will not be an easy process bringing it all together.

“Planning and building warrants need to be processed. The tender process will have to be put in place and, subject to funding being finalised and a contractor being appointed, it will still be a number of months before a new facility will be opened.

“I’m hopeful that it will be in the middle of next year as a target date for opening.”