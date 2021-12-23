Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass wants a Boxing Day response from his players

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has urged his players to make sure they start their winter break with a bang by beating Dundee on Boxing Day.

The Dons’ mini-revival came to a halt in Edinburgh on Wednesday as Hibernian beat Aberdeen 1-0 to end the Reds’ three-game winning run.

With the winter break set to begin after Sunday’s Premiership card after being brought forward due to Covid restrictions, the Dons boss has challenged his side to get back to winning ways at Pittodrie.

He said: “I want to get back on it and get three points on the board before the break.

“It would not have been nice going into the break on the back of the Hibs performance and result and I’m sure the players feel the same.

“Hopefully we’ll see a reaction at the weekend.”

Glass demands a response to Easter Road defeat

The Dark Blues beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Dens Park when the sides last met in October but the Aberdeen manager believes it is his side’s performance levels which will shape the outcome of Sunday’s Pittodrie game.

He said: “We owe ourselves a better performance on Boxing Day than we gave on Wednesday.

“We had won three in a row, the boys were feeling good about themselves and we wanted to keep that going at Hibs.

“We didn’t so it is even more important we go into the break on the back of a win on Sunday.

“Dundee are hard to beat and have dangerous players depending on who is available. Charlie Adam is the driving force but it looks like he’ll be missing.

“It’s important we focus on us and what we do. If we produce the level of performance we can we should be fine but it is important we do.

“With Hibs playing Dundee United on Sunday there is an opportunity to climb the table this weekend and we need to take it.”

Lack of energy a concern

Glass is bemused at his side’s poor showing at Easter Road with the lack of energy from his side following their capital midweek malaise.

He said: “The result was disappointing. We looked lifeless, lacking in energy almost, and there’s no reason for it.

“We had the free week where they had a lot of big games and energy taken out of them but it didn’t look like that.

“You are looking for your creative players to do a little bit more for you and these are the games you get judged in. When it’s tight and there’s a set-piece either end going to win it, we didn’t do enough to win it.”

Dons face reduced attendance for Boxing Day clash with Dundee

With the Scottish Government ordering nightclubs to close on Boxing Day Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack’s plea for the restrictions in football grounds being delayed until after Sunday’s matches appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Glass remains disappointed only 500 will be at Pittodrie for the game.

He said: “I don’t think anyone feels unsafe. That was my question before the game. If it was safe on Wednesday why isn’t it safe on Sunday? I don’t understand it but I don’t make the rules.”

On whether he believes players are being affected by the constantly changing guidance Glass added: “The uncertainty can’t help but you have to get on that pitch and produce, it’s what they are paid for.

“That’s the biggest disappointment for me about Wednesday, the fact we didn’t, but we’re a hungry group and we’ll bounce back.

“It is a constant worry when you see the numbers creeping up in society but the club has brilliant people behind the scenes keeping us safe and we’re grateful.

“I’m sure there will be bits and pieces which creep up but all we can is try to contain it as best as we can when it happens.”