Hazel Gauld-Duffus, Dons superfan who flew with team to Gothenburg, dies aged 82

Dons superfan Hazel Gauld-Duffus, who flew on the team aircraft to Gothenburg in 1983, has died aged 82.

Her hearse will pause outside Pittodrie on the way to the crematorium and her coffin will be draped in an Aberdeen FC shirt.

Mourners are asked to wear a touch of red and white, or Burberry, to the service at Aberdeen crematorium.

Faithful follower

Hazel, who was among the first back into Pittodrie after lockdown, even drove a red Mercedes convertible in honour of her heroes.

Her lifelong affection for the club began during her own playing career. She was a key player when Fintray Ladies beat Bucksburn in 1956 to win the league cup.

Such were her skills on the pitch, she earned the nickname Paddy Buckley after the Dons star of the day.

In 2014, she rejoined her Fintray teammates for a historic reunion photograph.

Born in Rhynie, Hazel, was the only child of Betty and Hebbie Duffus.

Her father was an estate overseer and the family move to Monymusk and then Birse, Aboyne.

She joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service aged 18 and in a career lasting nearly 20 years, achieved the rank of chief WREN and excelled in sport.

Hazel spoke fondly of her time serving in Malta and when she left the navy she worked for a spell in England before returning to the north-east when her parents became elderly.

Sport

She chose to settle in Inverurie where she enjoyed golfing but later moved to Bucksburn.

Hazel worked for BP in Aberdeen, first in health and safety and then in facilities management.

Throughout her life, Hazel drove a series of distinctive vehicles including an MG sports car and latterly, a bright red Mercedes convertible.

Her friend, Susan Swinton, said: “Hazel loved her cars and of course, the Mercedes had to be in Aberdeen colours. She wore bright yellow driving gloves so you could not miss her.”

Hazel had been a Dons fan since childhood and had held a season ticket since her return to Scotland.

Susan said: “We are hoping to get a name plaque on her seat at Pittodrie. Aberdeen FC was everything to Hazel, it was her passion above anything else.

“It was not often she was lost for words but she struggled to describe the amazing trip to Gothenburg on the team aircraft.

“She was a great fan of Gordon Strachan in particular and met him on a number of occasions.”

Honoured

In 2011, after Hazel had suffered a stroke, Craig Brown, who was managing the Dons and his players, signed a card and sent Hazel an Aberdeen shirt with her name on it.

Susan said: “We could not find that shirt but another Aberdeen shirt that Hazel wore will be on her coffin. The hearse will pause at Pittodrie and we will return there for a cup of tea.

“Hazel loved life and was a great friend and neighbour to many.”

