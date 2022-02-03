Hazel Gauld-Duffus, Dons superfan who flew with team to Gothenburg, dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hazel Gauld-Duffus, Dons superfan who flew with team to Gothenburg, dies aged 82

By Chris Ferguson
February 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 11:53 am
Hazel Duffus.
Dons superfan Hazel Gauld-Duffus, who flew on the team aircraft to Gothenburg in 1983, has died aged 82.

Her hearse will pause outside Pittodrie on the way to the crematorium and her coffin will be draped in an Aberdeen FC shirt.

Mourners are asked to wear a touch of red and white, or Burberry, to the service at Aberdeen crematorium.

Faithful follower

Hazel, who was among the first back into Pittodrie after lockdown, even drove a red Mercedes convertible in honour of her heroes.

Her lifelong affection for the club began during her own playing career. She was a key player when Fintray Ladies beat Bucksburn in 1956 to win the league cup.

Such were her skills on the pitch, she earned the nickname Paddy Buckley after the Dons star of the day.

In 2014, she rejoined her Fintray teammates for a historic reunion photograph.

Members of Fintray Furies who won the league cup in 1956 (from back left) Ethel Dalgarno, Doreen Tough, Eleanor Rundle, Eleanor Butler, Bertha Dawson, Catherine McBain (front left) Dorothy McLennan, Irene Christie, Hazel Duffus, Rosemary Walker and Sheila Donald with coach Bill McConnach recreating their winning team picture.

Born in Rhynie, Hazel, was the only child of Betty and Hebbie Duffus.

Her father was an estate overseer and the family move to Monymusk and then Birse, Aboyne.

She joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service aged 18 and in a career lasting nearly 20 years, achieved the rank of chief WREN and excelled in sport.

Hazel spoke fondly of her time serving in Malta and when she left the navy she worked for a spell in England before returning to the north-east when her parents became elderly.

Sport

She chose to settle in Inverurie where she enjoyed golfing but later moved to Bucksburn.

Hazel worked for BP in Aberdeen, first in health and safety and then in facilities management.

Throughout her life, Hazel drove a series of distinctive vehicles including an MG sports car and latterly, a bright red Mercedes convertible.

Her friend, Susan Swinton, said: “Hazel loved her cars and of course, the Mercedes had to be in Aberdeen colours. She wore bright yellow driving gloves so you could not miss her.”

Hazel’s Mercedes convertible.

Hazel had been a Dons fan since childhood and had held a season ticket since her return to Scotland.

Susan said: “We are hoping to get a name plaque on her seat at Pittodrie. Aberdeen FC was everything to Hazel, it was her passion above anything else.

“It was not often she was lost for words but she struggled to describe the amazing trip to Gothenburg on the team aircraft.

“She was a great fan of Gordon Strachan in particular and met him on a number of occasions.”

Honoured

In 2011, after Hazel had suffered a stroke, Craig Brown, who was managing the Dons and his players, signed a card and sent Hazel an Aberdeen shirt with her name on it.

Susan said: “We could not find that shirt but another Aberdeen shirt that Hazel wore will be on her coffin. The hearse will pause at Pittodrie and we will return there for a cup of tea.

“Hazel loved life and was a great friend and neighbour to many.”

You can read the announcement here.

