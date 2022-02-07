Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson believes win over Hibernian sends a message to other teams in SWPL 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson believes win over Hibernian sends a message to other teams in SWPL 1

By Sophie Goodwin
February 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson battles with Colette Cavanagh of Hibs. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson battles with Colette Cavanagh of Hibs. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson believes their 1-0 win over Hibernian sends a clear message of their capabilities to the other teams in SWPL 1.

Thomson’s strike from distance proved to be the difference between the sides, in what was an impressive defensive shift from the Dons over the 90 minutes.

Hibs were everything but ruthless in the final third, and forced Aberdeen to graft in all areas of the park – especially in the second half.

Thomson believes their winning performance has proven to their SWPL 1 rivals they’re not just in the league to make up the numbers, but can more than cope against top quality opposition.

She said: “We knew it was going to be tough, but we battled from minute one until the 90th and stuck in and defended really well throughout the game.

“It sends a message to the other teams in this league.

“Hibs are a really strong team and one of the best in our league, so getting those three points against them is huge.

“We know that the win is massive and it gives us a big confidence boost going forward.”

A strike worthy of three points

The young midfielder’s eighth-minute strike was her third goal in SWPL 1 so far this season, and her sixth in all competitions.

Thomson, who is no stranger to long-range strikes, found the ball at her feet after Hibs failed to clear a corner, allowing her to unleash a tremendous shot that left goalkeeper Gabby English with no chance.

The Scotland under-19 international was coy about the quality of her goal, but does believe getting it early doors helped Aberdeen settle into the game.

“The ball just came to me on the edge of the box – I saw the space and just hit it. That gave us confidence for the rest of the game,” Thomson added.

“When you play these sorts of teams, you don’t really get a lot of chances, so it’s important that we take them when we can – and we did that.”

Bayley Hutchison celebrates with Eva Thomson after the midfielder’s superb strike

And, while the Dons defended rather comfortably, Thomson felt the pressure on the pitch as Hibs pushed for an equaliser either side of half time.

She said: “The last 10 or 15 minutes of the first half, they were kind of on top of us and we knew we needed to get in with the 1-0 to settle down a bit.

“The message at half time was just to stick in, because we knew Hibs would come out in the second half and go for it.

“We took on Emma’s message of staying strong and we did that and defended well until the very end.

“There was a lot of pressure in the second half, because we didn’t get a lot of the ball.

“It felt like the game dragged on for so long the amount we were defending, but in these types of games you have to battle right until the very end – and we did that.”

