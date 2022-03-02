Aberdeen’s wait for a Premiership win in 2022 continues with a 2-0 loss at Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are still waiting for a first Premiership victory this year, having slumped to a 2-0 loss at Hearts.

New manager Jim Goodwin is also waiting for his first win since taking over at Pittodrie.

The Dons have failed to secure a victory in nine Premiership matches since the turn of the year.

Aberdeen were well beaten by third-placed Hearts in Edinburgh.

The defeat dropped the Dons to a lowly 10th position in the Premiership table.

Dominant Hearts netted either side of half time through John Souttar and Stephen Kingsley.

Aberdeen had a potential lifeline at 2-0 down midway through the second half when a penalty was awarded for a foul on Lewis Ferguson.

However, Ferguson’s spot-kick was superbly saved by Scotland keeper Craig Gordon.

Changes for Tynecastle

Aberdeen boss Goodwin made two changes to the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Dundee United at Pittodrie at the weekend.

Captain Scott Brown and Jonny Hayes both returned having been ruled out of the New Firm derby.

Connor McLennan dropped to the bench.

On-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery missed out due to a hamstring injury suffered against Dundee United.

A minute’s applause was held prior to kick-off in support of the people of Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Another minute’s applause was also held before kick-off in honour of former Hearts captain Alan Anderson, who recently passed away at the age of 82.

Hearts legend Anderson made 475 appearances for the Tynecastle side in a 13-year spell from 1964.

The first opportunity fell to Hearts in the sixth minute when a cross swung in by John Souttar from the left found Gary Mackay-Steven.

Former Aberdeen winger Mackay-Steven sliced a shot wide of goal from 15 yards.

Moments later, Hearts again threatened when Stephen Kingsley whipped in a superb cross from the left flank.

It found Ellis Simms eight yards out, but he somehow forced a header over the bar.

Simms wasted a glorious chance.

Moments later Liam Boyce was clean through in goal.

However, centre-back David Bates slid in with a superb tackle to dispossess Boyce before he could shoot.

Hearts dominated the early phase of this game.

Aberdeen suffered an injury scare in the 17th minute when keeper Joe Lewis needed treatment having been clattered in a scramble for the ball in the penalty area.

Lewis was able to continue.

In the 25th minute Christian Ramirez fired a speculative 35-yard shot at goal on the turn that was well wide and over.

Aberdeen were struggling to get the ball out of their own half as Hearts piled on the pressure.

Again Hearts threatened when Cameron Devlin fired low from 22 yards, but the effort was straight at Lewis. who comfortably saved.

Aberdeen had the ball in the back of the net in the 27th minute when Declan Gallagher met an inswinging free-kick from Connor Barron.

Gallagher headed in from 12 yards, but the goal was chalked off for a foul by the centre-back on Simms.

Hearts deservedly went ahead in the 38th minute when Souttar fired in a superb volley from 12 yards that flew into the net and left Lewis with no chance.

It took a slight deflection., but it was an impressive strike from the defender.

Moments later, Ramirez fired in a 25-yard shot that keeper Gordon got down to block.

Half-time: Hearts 1 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen suffered an injury set-back in the 53rd minute when Matty Kennedy limped off. He was replaced by Connor McLennan.

Hearts made it 2-0 on the hour mark.

Lewis did well to block a six-yard drive from Barrie McKay before Brown cleared, battering the ball wide.

The resultant corner swung in by McKay found Stephen Kingsley, who fired in a vicious six-yard header.

Dons pass up chance to pull goal back

Aberdeen were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute when Ferguson was brought down by Nathaniel Atkinson in the box.

Ferguson’s right-footed shot was saved by Scotland keeper Gordon with an outstanding save.

Midfielder Ferguson is normally so reliable from the penalty spot.

In the 80th minute, Ramirez had a shot on target, but it was easily saved by Gordon.

Full-time: Hearts 2 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 6; Hayes 6 (MacKenzie 75), Bates 6, Gallagher 6, Ojo 5, Brown 5 (McGeouch 75), Barron 6 (Jenks 67), Besuijen 5, Ferguson 5, Kennedy 4 (McLennan 53), Ramirez 5.

Subs: Woods, Ruth, Milne.

HEARTS (4-2-3-1): Gordon 6; Kingsley 6, Halkett 6, Souttar 6, Atkinson 6, Mackay-Steven 6 (Haring 75), Devlin 6 (Ginnelly 75), Baningime 6, McKay 7, Boyce 7 (Halliday 89), Simms 6

Subs: Stewart, McEneff, Woodburn, Moore, Cochrane, Sibbick,

Referee: Steven McLean 6

Man-of-the-match: Liam Boyce (Hearts)

Attendance: 16,703