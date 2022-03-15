Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher: Time for Dons fans to see the real me

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher believes Dons fans will finally see what he is capable of at Pittodrie.

The former Motherwell captain has endured a tough first season with Aberdeen after a combination of injuries and Covid-related issues restricted his involvement.

But, having established himself in the side under new boss Jim Goodwin, Gallagher believes he is regaining the consistency which led to him becoming a Scotland international and earning a move to Pittodrie last summer.

The central defender said: “Now I’m getting a run of games in the team I’m finding my match fitness.

“I feel I’m going in the right direction and the Aberdeen fans are going to see the best of me.

“It has been stop-start from me since I came in the door. I was isolating through Covid, then had a hamstring injury, then it was Covid again.

“When you don’t get that consistency, it can be hard to find your form.”

Gallagher welcomes fresh start under Jim Goodwin

The arrival of Jim Goodwin at the club has led to an upturn in fortunes for Gallagher and the defender is eager to make the most of his fresh start under a new manager.

He said: “A new manager brings a new lease of life. Everyone thinks they maybe have that chance they were not getting under the old manager.

“Everyone is fighting for a place in the team and the manager is still assessing his best 11.

“It’s not as if the manager has come in and we’re bottom of the table.”

Top six race resumes against Hibernian

The Dons have it all to do as they return to league duty this weekend when Hibernian visit Pittodrie.

Defeats at Hearts and Rangers in the last two games have left Goodwin’s side in 10th place in the Premiership, four points off a top six place and five from fourth, which carries a reward of European football qualification.

With seven teams competing for the final three places in the top six, the Dons have the most work ahead of the competing sides, but Gallagher is refusing to concede defeat.

He said: “You can see from the league how close it is. It’s so hard this year.

“A lot of people seem to feel they are having great seasons, while we feel we’ve been poor, yet we’re only a few points behind everybody.

“We have to be thinking confident and focusing on getting up into fourth place.

“We have to keep a clean sheet for a start and take our chances up the other end of the park. We have to keep the back door shut and if it is a 1-0 win for us that’s perfect.

“Anything can happen, but we have to make sure we look after ourselves. It is still there for us and we have to go out and grasp it with both hands.”

Encouraging signs with new central defensive partnership

Gallagher and team-mate David Bates have shown encouraging signs they can be a regular central defensive partnership for the Dons.

Bates believes he and Gallagher are off to a solid start after being played together regularly since the new manager’s arrival.

Bates said: “I get on really well with Deccy.

“We’ve been a partnership in training and played a few games together this season, but we’ve had a run of games together now.

“We know what each other is good at and it is now a case of trying to build on it.”