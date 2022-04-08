Michael Devlin has Aberdeen deal terminated, with player thanking fans for ‘backing’ during injury hell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Michael Devlin has Aberdeen deal terminated, with player thanking fans for ‘backing’ during injury hell

By Ryan Cryle
April 8, 2022, 5:26 pm
Michael Devlin.
Michael Devlin.

Aberdeen have confirmed injury-ravaged centre-back Michael Devlin has had his contract terminated – with the player paying tribute to fans for their support during his time on the sidelines.

At his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday’s top six showdown with Ross County, Dons boss Jim Goodwin had confirmed the 28-year-old – who was signed by Derek McInnes from Hamilton Accies in 2018 – would be moving on. 

It was expected Devlin would remain at Pittodrie until the end of the campaign, but a statement from the club this evening revealed he has left with immediate effect.

Scotland international Devlin last played for the Aberdeen first team at the tail-end of 2020 and, despite being handed two short-term contract extensions this season to give him the chance to return to fitness, he has been unable to get fit enough to add to his 51 club appearances.

In his time on the field for the Dons, Devlin has proven himself a capable, technically talented defender. However, his luck with injury has been terrible – having arrived at the Reds with a knee injury before completing his rehab in the Granite City, Devlin then went down with a foot injury on Scotland duty in November 2018.

Other niggles followed, before the ankle ligament injury in December 2020 which he has yet to return to action after.

As part of a Pittodrie statement confirming his release, Devlin said: “I’d like to thank the manager, staff, and chairman for the opportunity to play for a club like Aberdeen.

“Despite the challenges I have faced, I have loved my time here and am leaving with some brilliant memories.

“I would also like to express my thanks to the fans for their backing and continued support since I joined Aberdeen in 2018, in particular over the last 18 months, which have been a very difficult period for me.

“This is a fantastic club and city, with a wonderful support. I wish everyone associated with Aberdeen every success in the future.”

Following up his comments to the press on Thursday, Goodwin told the club website:  “I’ve known Mikey a long time, having both been at Hamilton Accies a number of years ago. He’s a great lad, but has unfortunately had a horrendous time with injuries.

“The club has been a fantastic support to him through this challenging period, but, with Mikey having taken some time away from Cormack Park to think about his future, it was apparent that the time was right for him to move on from Aberdeen.

“We all wish him the very best in the future.”

 

