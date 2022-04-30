Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin thanks supporters for their patience and backing in 1-0 defeat of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised the club’s supporters for their backing in the high stakes 1-0 defeat of Dundee.

The Dons secured a victory that effectively kills off the danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

Goodwin’s Reds are eight points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the play-off spot, with only three Premiership games remaining.

Aberdeen also have a far superior goal difference to the Perth Saints.

A converted penalty from Lewis Ferguson in the 73rd minute was enough to secure a second league win in 15 matches.

It took two superb saves from Joe Lewis in the first half to stop the Reds going behind.

With so much at stake Goodwin thanked the Red Army for their unwavering support throughout.

He said: “The fans stuck with us when they could have turned and thought it was another one of those days.

“We started well and then Dundee had a spell.

“However in the second half we were quicker in the passing and we got Vincente (Besuijen) and Jonny (Hayes) on the ball more.

“But the most important thing was winning the game it didn’t matter how we did it.”

A first league clean sheet of 2022

Aberdeen secured a first Premiership clean sheet of 2022.

It was only the sixth shut out in 44 games in all competitions this season.

Prior to kick-off, of the 158 teams spread across the 10 national divisions in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland the Dons were the only club without a league shut-out this year.

That unwanted record is now gone.

He said: “Dundee kept going but I’m delighted to keep a clean sheet as we haven’t had many of them.

“Joe Lewis made some good saves as well.”