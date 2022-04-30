Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin thanks supporters for their patience and backing in 1-0 defeat of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin thanks supporters for their patience and backing in 1-0 defeat of Dundee

By Sean Wallace
April 30, 2022, 6:20 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 defeat ofDundee at Pittodrie.=
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 defeat ofDundee at Pittodrie.=

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised the club’s supporters for their backing in the high stakes 1-0 defeat of Dundee.

The Dons secured a victory that effectively kills off the danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

Goodwin’s Reds are eight points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the play-off spot, with only three Premiership games remaining.

Aberdeen also have a far superior goal difference to the Perth Saints.

A converted penalty from Lewis Ferguson in the 73rd minute was enough to secure a second league win in 15 matches.

It took two superb saves from Joe Lewis in the first half to stop the Reds going behind.

With so much at stake Goodwin thanked the Red Army for their unwavering support throughout.

Lewis Ferguson scores from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 against Dundee.

He said: “The fans stuck with us when they could have turned and thought it was another one of those days.

“We started well and then Dundee had a spell.

“However in the second half we were quicker in the passing and we got Vincente (Besuijen) and Jonny (Hayes) on the ball more.

“But the most important thing was winning the game it didn’t matter how we did it.”

A first league clean sheet of 2022

Aberdeen secured a first Premiership clean sheet of 2022.

It was only the sixth shut out in 44 games in all competitions this season.

Prior to kick-off, of the 158 teams spread across the 10 national divisions in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland the Dons were the only club without a league shut-out this year.

That unwanted record is now gone.

Lewis Ferguson celebrates making it 1-0 with Declan Gallagher against Dundee.

He said: “Dundee kept going but I’m delighted to keep a clean sheet as we haven’t had many of them.

“Joe Lewis made some good saves as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal