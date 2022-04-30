Aberdeen all but kill off relegation play-off danger with 1-0 defeat of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen effectively killed off the danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off with a 1-0 defeat of Dundee.

The Dons delivered in a must win game of high stakes courtesy of a converted second half penalty from Lewis Ferguson.

A deserved victory coupled with St Johnstone suffering defeat have all but eradicated any relegation play-off danger.

St Johnstone, the side currently occupying the play-off spot, lost 1-0 to St Mirren – Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s former team.

Aberdeen now hold an eight-point advantage and a far superior goal advantage over the Perth Saints with three games remaining.

This victory was built on a first Premiership clean sheet for Aberdeen in 2022.

Their last league shut out was in December 11.

Ramirez returns to starting line-up

United States international striker Christian Ramirez returned to the starting-line up in one of two changes from the 2-1 loss to Livingston.

The 31-year-old, Aberdeen’s joint top scorer on 15 goals, was rested for the loss to Livi at Pittodrie last weekend.

It was the first time since August last year Ramirez had not started in the Premiership.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay also returned to the starting line-up having been a substitute in the previous two games.

Ramsay was named SFWA Young Player of the Year earlier in the week.

The Scotland U21 is the target of a potential summer transfer window swoop by English Premier League Liverpool and Leeds United.

Funso Ojo, who had operated in that right-back role in recent games, dropped to the bench.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie was suspended having been sent off against Livingston for two yellow cards.

McCrorie was named Aberdeen Player of the Year at the club’s annual awards ceremony on Thursday.

Positive start from Aberdeen

Aberdeen made their intentions clear straight from the kick-off when Lewis Ferguson fired an audacious 35-yard drive that went just over.

In the seventh minute Ferguson received a pass from Marley Watkins before unleashing a 20-yard drive that was saved by keeper Harrison Sharp.

A minute later Vicente Besuijen skipped past Jordan Marshall on the right byline before drilling a low cross along the face of goal.

Ramirez raced in at the back post and was agonisingly short of connecting.

Keeper Lewis to the rescue… twice

In the 15th minute Joe Lewis produced a superb diving save to deny Dundee.

Danny Mullen unleashed a curling 22-yard shot but Lewis brilliantly dived to his right to push the ball wide with an outstretched hand

Moments later Lewis again came to the rescue with another magnificent save.

Niall McGinn crossed deep from the left to find Paul McMullan who headed towards goal from 12 yards.

Yet again Lewis dived to deliver another vital save.

Aberdeen’s defence looked vulnerable and nervous and Lewis bailed them out.

In the 27th minute Besuijen brilliantly flicked a pass from Ferguson beyond Charlie Adam.

The Dutch winger then drove at pace upfield and broke into the penalty area.

Stepping past a challenge, he shot low from 15 yards only for the effort to be blocked by the outstretched leg of Jordan McGhee.

Restricted to hopeful long shots

Moments later Connor Barron’s low 25-yard shot was tipped wide by diving keeper Sharp.

In the 31st minute Ramirez collected a short pass from David Bates 30 yards out, spun and shot but it was well wide.

Aberdeen were dominating possession but struggling to orchestrate an attacking opportunity inside Dundee’s 18-yard box.

In the 43rd minute, following an extended passing sequence passing move, Barron fired in a low shot from 25 yards that fizzed inches wide.

Half-time: Aberdeen 0 Dundee 0

In the 47th minute Aberdeen had a strong penalty call turned down by referee Willie Collum.

Ramirez played in MacKenzie, who burst into the box at pace only to be brought down by Cammy Kerr.

Aberdeen players were incensed there was no penalty award as Collum waved off their appeals.

Driving down the left Besuijen then cut inside and fired a powerful drive beyond keeper Sharp and across the face of goal.

The effort flashed inches wide of the far post.

Dead ball specialist Adam replaced

In the 52nd minute Dundee play-maker Charlie Adam was replaced by Josh Mulligan.

Adam had delivered the free-kick for both goals in the 2-2 draw with Aberdeen earlier this month.

Keeping Adam quiet was fundamental to Aberdeen’s hopes of a win.

In the 54th minute Ryan Sweeney was allowed a free-header from a set-piece delivery and his effort beat Lewis.

However, Ramsay was well placed on the line to clear.

Dutch winger Besuijen again burst into the box in the 59th minute and drilled a shot into the side netting.

He had multiple options to pass in the centre-of the box to team-mates.

Aberdeen were denied by an impressive save from keeper Sharp in the 65th minute.

Hayes burst down the right and split open the Dundee defence with a pass inside to Ramirez.

The striker had got himself into a great position, took a touch and then curled a 22-yard shot.

It looked goal-bound but somehow Sharp dived to his left to block.

Aberdeen make the breakthrough

Aberdeen were awarded a penalty in the 72nd when Hayes broke into the 18-yard box at pace.

Paul McGowan stuck his left leg out in a clumsy challenge and brought down Hayes.

Scotland international Ferguson fired the spot-kick right down the middle to beat keeper Sharp.

The goal, calmly taken, elevated to top scorer this season – his 16th of the campaign.

Aberdeen were deservedly in front as they were vastly improved in the second half.

Prior to the game Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin had said he was ‘delighted’ Collum would officiate the game.

He said Collum’s experience would ensure he got the ‘big calls’ right.

Collum got this big call spot on.

Lewis came to the rescue again in the 88th minute when Mullen stepped past Bates in the penalty area.

Mullen’s low 12-yard shot was saved by the diving keeper.

Full-time: Aberdeen 1 Dundee 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 7; Mackenzie 6, Bates 6, Gallagher 6, Ramsay 6, Barron 7, Ferguson 6, Hayes 7 (Montgomery 77), Ramirez 6 (Jenks 68), Besuijen 7, Watkins 6.

Subs: Woods, Considine, Montgomery, McGeouch, Ojo, McLennan, Polvara, Ruth.

DUNDEE (4-3-3): Sharp 7; Marshall 6, Sweeney 7, McGhee 6, Kerr 6 (Daley-Campbell 89), McGinn 6 (Rudden 68), Adam 5 (Mulligan 52), Anderson (L. McGowan 69), 6, P. McGowan 7, Mullen 6, McMullan 6.

Subs: Welsh, Fontaine, Byrne, Chapman, Mulligan, Robertson.

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 13,747

Man of the Match: Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen)