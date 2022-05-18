Aberdeen Women’s long-serving winger Johan Fraser leaves the club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women winger Johan Fraser has announced that she has left the club.

Fraser, 24, joined the club as a youngster and came up through the ranks, debuting for the first team six seasons ago.

During her time with the Dons, she experienced successive relegations, but was part of the squad that won back-to-back titles and promotion back to the top-flight.

This term Fraser made 20 appearances in all competitions, with 15 of those coming in SWPL 1, where she scored one goal against Motherwell.

Posting on Twitter, Fraser said: “It’s been some journey, but nothing lasts forever.

“Forever proud of my time at Aberdeen and there is no other group of girls I would have rather have had by my side through my time here.

“On to the next chapter…”

The winger is the third player to leave the club this week, as Kelly Forrest and Carrie Doig retired after the final game of the season on Sunday.