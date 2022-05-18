Aberdeen Women’s long-serving winger Johan Fraser leaves the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women’s long-serving winger Johan Fraser leaves the club

By Sophie Goodwin
May 18, 2022, 9:19 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 10:23 am
Johan Fraser, left, has left Aberdeen Women after more than a decade with the club.
Aberdeen Women winger Johan Fraser has announced that she has left the club.

Fraser, 24, joined the club as a youngster and came up through the ranks, debuting for the first team six seasons ago.

During her time with the Dons, she experienced successive relegations, but was part of the squad that won back-to-back titles and promotion back to the top-flight.

This term Fraser made 20 appearances in all competitions, with 15 of those coming in SWPL 1, where she scored one goal against Motherwell.

Posting on Twitter, Fraser said: “It’s been some journey, but nothing lasts forever.

“Forever proud of my time at Aberdeen and there is no other group of girls I would have rather have had by my side through my time here.

“On to the next chapter…”

The winger is the third player to leave the club this week, as Kelly Forrest and Carrie Doig retired after the final game of the season on Sunday.

