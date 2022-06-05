Aberdeen linked with move for Celtic defender Liam Scales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen linked with move for Celtic defender Liam Scales

By Danny Law
June 5, 2022, 9:39 am
Celtic's Liam Scales celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Dundee Utd. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Celtic's Liam Scales celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Dundee Utd. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Aberdeen are considering a move for Celtic defender Liam Scales.

The 23-year-old has made only 13 appearances for the Hoops since joining the club from Shamrock Rovers on a four-year deal in August.

The left-sided defender has scored twice for Celtic – once against Dundee United in a 1-0 league win in January and the other in a 4-0 Scottish Cup victory against Raith Rovers.

St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon and Celtic’s Liam Scales in action during a Premiership match in December.

It is understood Dons manager Jim Goodwin is keen to land the Irishman on a permanent deal and may explore a similar loan-to-buy arrangement the Dons used when signing Ross McCrorie from Rangers.

Goodwin has highlighted the need for the club to sign a left-sided defender following the departure of long-serving centre-back Andy Considine.

Scales won six caps at under-21 level for Ireland and was called up to the senior squad last September for games against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal