Aberdeen linked with move for Celtic defender Liam Scales By Danny Law June 5, 2022, 9:39 am Celtic's Liam Scales celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Dundee Utd. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Aberdeen are considering a move for Celtic defender Liam Scales. The 23-year-old has made only 13 appearances for the Hoops since joining the club from Shamrock Rovers on a four-year deal in August. The left-sided defender has scored twice for Celtic – once against Dundee United in a 1-0 league win in January and the other in a 4-0 Scottish Cup victory against Raith Rovers. St Johnstone's Liam Gordon and Celtic's Liam Scales in action during a Premiership match in December. It is understood Dons manager Jim Goodwin is keen to land the Irishman on a permanent deal and may explore a similar loan-to-buy arrangement the Dons used when signing Ross McCrorie from Rangers. Goodwin has highlighted the need for the club to sign a left-sided defender following the departure of long-serving centre-back Andy Considine. Scales won six caps at under-21 level for Ireland and was called up to the senior squad last September for games against Azerbaijan and Serbia.