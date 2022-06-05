Aberdeen linked with move for Celtic defender Liam Scales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are considering a move for Celtic defender Liam Scales.

The 23-year-old has made only 13 appearances for the Hoops since joining the club from Shamrock Rovers on a four-year deal in August.

The left-sided defender has scored twice for Celtic – once against Dundee United in a 1-0 league win in January and the other in a 4-0 Scottish Cup victory against Raith Rovers.

It is understood Dons manager Jim Goodwin is keen to land the Irishman on a permanent deal and may explore a similar loan-to-buy arrangement the Dons used when signing Ross McCrorie from Rangers.

Goodwin has highlighted the need for the club to sign a left-sided defender following the departure of long-serving centre-back Andy Considine.

Scales won six caps at under-21 level for Ireland and was called up to the senior squad last September for games against Azerbaijan and Serbia.