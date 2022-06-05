Connor Barron ready for new challengers for his place in Aberdeen midfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron insists he is ready for the challenge of establishing himself in Jim Goodwin’s side next season.

Barron was one of the highlights of a disappointing campaign for the Dons after returning from a loan spell at Kelty Hearts to become a regular starter in the Aberdeen midfield in the second half of the season.

It was a poor campaign for the Dons but a breakthrough one for Barron leading to him being nominated for young player of the year by PFA Scotland.

The 19 year-old is surprised at how his first team career has progressed at Pittodrie but having gained the experience of playing under Goodwin he is eager for more.

He said: “I was maybe thinking I would come back and make a debut or something but I got my chance and I took it.

“It’s been great personally for me, getting back on loan from Kelty and playing and starting as many games as I did.

“It was a bit disappointing on a whole and we didn’t finish where we wanted to finish but now we’re all focused on next season and going and putting things right.

“Hopefully I can cement myself in that team and go on and have another good season.”

Scotland under-21s is Barron’s post-season focus

Barron’s focus has switched from club football to the international stage as he is with the Scotland under-21 squad for their two European championship qualifiers against Belgium today and Denmark on Friday.

The Scots cannot qualify but Barron wants to show his country can compete with the undefeated league leaders Belgium at 3pm today before travelling to second-placed Denmark on Friday.

Speaking to the BBC, Barron said: “It’s two massive games, two really good teams at this level and it will be two great games to go and play in and hopefully we can come out with two good results.

“It’s that time of season where you are maybe wanting to be off on holiday but it is a real honour to play in the national team and these two games will be brilliant.

“We obviously haven’t qualified and we’ve been in a tough group. We should have done better in some of the games and we’re in the position we’re in now.

“We can’t qualify but in these two games we can put things right and get two wins. We’ll go and put our style of play on the games and see what we come out with.”

Midfielder happy to play mentor role in young Scots squad

Barron, who turns 20 in August, is maturing into one of the senior players in the under-21 squad and the leadership role is one he takes seriously.

If he can pass on any advice to his younger team-mates in the squad he insists he is happy to do so.

He said: “I’m quite a confident boy. I feel like that at Aberdeen and when I come away here nothing changes. I need to be the person I am and the player I am as well.

“I feel when I am like that I get the best out of the team and have the confidence in my ability on the pitch and helping the other boys, the younger ones coming up, giving them a wee bit of advice when the need it.

“I feel that gets the best out of me and the team.

“Right from a young age I’ve always had that determination and bit of grit about me and also that leadership as well.

“I feel it gets the best out of me in the team and I don’t see any point in me changing that.”

Barron hopes to emulate team-mates by earning senior call-up

Barron has watched team-mates graduate from the younger age groups to the full national squad such as Nathan Patterson, Billy Gilmour and Lewis Ferguson and he hopes he can follow in their footsteps by earning a call-up to Steve Clarke’s squad.

He said: “I played against a lot of the boys. I play with Fergie at Aberdeen and the pathway is there.

“Steve Clarke has put a lot of faith in the young boys and trusting them and they’ve gone on and done well.

“I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and keep impressing and improving on a Saturday with my club and when I come away with the national team and I don’t see why that can’t be me.”