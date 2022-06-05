Two charged and one in hospital after alleged serious assault in Dyce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been charged and a man is in hospital following an alleged serious assault in Dyce.

Residents in the area of Wellheads Avenue reported significant police activity in the area on Saturday evening.

Police have now confirmed a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are due to appear in court on Monday in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a serious assault at Wellheads Avenue in Aberdeen at around 8.05pm on Saturday, June 4.

“A 25-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, June 6.”