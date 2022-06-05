Two charged and one in hospital after alleged serious assault in Dyce By David Mackay June 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 5, 2022, 7:36 pm Police were called to Wellheads Avenue. Photo: Google Maps [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have been charged and a man is in hospital following an alleged serious assault in Dyce. Residents in the area of Wellheads Avenue reported significant police activity in the area on Saturday evening. Police have now confirmed a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are due to appear in court on Monday in connection with the incident. A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a serious assault at Wellheads Avenue in Aberdeen at around 8.05pm on Saturday, June 4. “A 25-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. “A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, June 6.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a rapist athlete Fours teens and a pensioner taken to hospital following two-vehicle A96 crash near Nairn ‘I don’t find my pupils attractive’: Aberdeen teacher’s confession after 1,700 indecent images found on phone