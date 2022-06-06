Liverpool make their move for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool are set to make their move for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay this week.

The Dons right-back has been linked with the Reds for months and it is understood the Anfield club will make their move for the Scotland under-21 international in the next few days.

A bid in the region of £4 million-plus add-ons is expected from the English cup double winners as they look to lure the full-back away from Pittodrie.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp views Ramsay as a potential understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold and has been impressed by the Dons defender’s displays this season.

Ramsay had nine assists and scored one goal from right-back for his club in what has been his breakthrough season at Pittodrie.

The teenager’s displays have attracted interest from England and abroad with Premier League clubs Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United all having sent scouts to watch Ramsay in action this season.

Italian club Sassuolo also sent a representative to Scotland to watch Ramsay, who was the subject of a £4.8million bid from Bologna in January.

Bologna, who signed Aaron Hickey from Hearts in 2020, made an improved offer after their original £3.3million bid was rejected.

German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim were also keeping tabs on the talented teenager.

But with several interested parties Liverpool boss Klopp has sanctioned a move for the Scottish Football Writers Association young player of the year.

Liverpool confident they will win race for Dons defender

The Reds hope their incentivised offer will be enough to beat their rivals to the race to land the 18 year-old Aberdeen defender.

The Dons have been anticipating fresh bids for their player since the season ended and Liverpool are determined to avoid a bidding war for the full-back and hope to complete a deal for Ramsay as quickly as possible.

The chance to work with England international Alexander-Arnold is one Ramsay would welcome.

The defender named the Liverpool man as a player he studies carefully when looking for pointers on improving his own career.

Speaking after being named SFWA young player of the year in April Ramsay said: “I like to watch videos of the top players like Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker (Manchester City) and try to base my game on them.

“Obviously they’re at a high level and if I try and base my game on them, then I know that I’ve got a chance of going as far as I can.

“As a full-back, watching Alexander-Arnold and his crosses and his technical ability, if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus.

“If I can be half the player he is, I will be laughing.

“But at Aberdeen, I’m just trying to do as well as I can and see where that takes me.”