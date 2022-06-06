Liverpool make their move for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Liverpool make their move for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay

By Paul Third
June 6, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 8:24 am
Aberdeen player Calvin Ramsay.
Liverpool will make their move to sign Calvin Ramsay this week

Liverpool are set to make their move for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay this week.

The Dons right-back has been linked with the Reds for months and it is understood the Anfield club will make their move for the Scotland under-21 international in the next few days.

A bid in the region of £4 million-plus add-ons is expected from the English cup double winners as they look to lure the full-back away from Pittodrie.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp views Ramsay as a potential understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold and has been impressed by the Dons defender’s displays this season.

Ramsay had nine assists and scored one goal from right-back for his club in what has been his breakthrough season at Pittodrie.

The teenager’s displays have attracted interest from England and abroad with Premier League clubs Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United all having sent scouts to watch Ramsay in action this season.

Italian club Sassuolo also sent a representative to Scotland to watch Ramsay, who was the subject of a £4.8million bid from Bologna in January.

Bologna, who signed Aaron Hickey from Hearts in 2020, made an improved offer after their original £3.3million bid was rejected.

German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim were also keeping tabs on the talented teenager.

But with several interested parties Liverpool boss Klopp has sanctioned a move for the Scottish Football Writers Association young player of the year.

Liverpool confident they will win race for Dons defender

The Reds hope their incentivised offer will be enough to beat their rivals to the race to land the 18 year-old Aberdeen defender.

The Dons have been anticipating fresh bids for their player since the season ended and Liverpool are determined to avoid a bidding war for the full-back and hope to complete a deal for Ramsay as quickly as possible.

The chance to work with England international Alexander-Arnold is one Ramsay would welcome.

Liverpool player Alexander-Arnold in action.
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

The defender named the Liverpool man as a player he studies carefully when looking for pointers on improving his own career.

Speaking after being named SFWA young player of the year in April Ramsay said: “I like to watch videos of the top players like Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker (Manchester City) and try to base my game on them.

“Obviously they’re at a high level and if I try and base my game on them, then I know that I’ve got a chance of going as far as I can.

“As a full-back, watching Alexander-Arnold and his crosses and his technical ability, if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus.

“If I can be half the player he is, I will be laughing.

“But at Aberdeen, I’m just trying to do as well as I can and see where that takes me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]