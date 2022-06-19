Derek McInnes praises Aberdeen for getting good value for Liverpool-bound Calvin Ramsay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says the Dons deserve credit for agreeing a club record fee for defender Calvin Ramsay.

The 18-year-old right back is set to join Liverpool in a £4.5million deal, although the transfer could be worth far more with the potential for a further £3.5m in appearance-related add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause also agreed.

British clubs have been banned from signing EU players aged 16 to 18 after Brexit but FIFA granted an amendment to the transfer regulations between England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland allowing youth players aged 16 to 18 to make club transfers inside the UK.

In his Mail on Sunday column, Kilmarnock manager McInnes wrote: “The new post-Brexit transfer rules have made Scottish clubs vulnerable to raids on their brightest young talent.

“That’s why it’s great to see Aberdeen getting good value for the imminent sale of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool.

“For a Scottish club to get just over £4million with significant add-ons for an 18-year-old is an important deal.

“And what an opportunity for Calvin to go and work under Jurgen Klopp, one of the best coaches in the world.

“I have no doubt he will go there and do really well.

“Aberdeen have not only got significant financial value from Calvin but they have also got a year out of him on the pitch too.”

Kilmarnock boss McInnes has been concerned by the number of young players who have been persuaded to move to England recently – with Scottish clubs gaining little from the moves.

McInnes added: “We are on the border of the richest league in the world and their clubs are hovering and looking.

“Look at the way Liverpool were able to take Ben Doak.

“Celtic gave him every encouragement, they had him training with the first team, even put him in the first team at 16 – but it still wasn’t enough to hold on to him.

“At Rangers, Rory Wilson, another 16-year-old, has been on a similar pathway. He is now off to Aston Villa.

“And now my own player at Kilmarnock, Charlie McArthur (17), is in the same category. We have had two Premier League bids, one which meets our valuation, and there is an opportunity for him to go and play at Under-23 level.”

Impressive hat-trick for new Liverpool winger Ben Doak for Scotland's youth team the other day. All good finishes, but his second goal hints at his speed carrying the ball 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Jmjzr1eiep — James Nalton (@JDNalton) March 31, 2022