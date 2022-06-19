Aberdeen linked with move for Tranmere defender Josh Dacres-Cogley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are on the trail of Tranmere Rovers right back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has reportedly identified the full back as the man he wans to replace Calvin Ramsay.

Ramsay is set to complete the formalities of his move to English Premier League giants Liverpool and former Birmingham City defender Dacres-Cogley is viewed as the man to replace the teenager at Pittodrie.

Rovers, who play in League Two in England, want to keep the defender at the club, however, and have placed a £400,000 price tag on the 26 year-old

Dacres-Cogley joined Tranmere last summer after being released by the Blues.

A product of the youth academy at Birmingham, the Coventry-born full back made his first team debut for City in the EFL Cup first round match against Oxford United in August 2016.

Following his release from the Blues at the end of last season Dacres-Cogley signed a two-year deal with Rovers and has been a regular feature of the side.