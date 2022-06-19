Aberdeen linked with move for Tranmere defender Josh Dacres-Cogley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen linked with move for Tranmere defender Josh Dacres-Cogley

By Paul Third
June 19, 2022, 10:31 am
Tranmere Rovers right back Josh Dacres-Cogley has been linked with the Dons
Aberdeen are on the trail of Tranmere Rovers right back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has reportedly identified the full back as the man he wans to replace Calvin Ramsay.

Ramsay is set to complete the formalities of his move to English Premier League giants Liverpool and former Birmingham City defender Dacres-Cogley is viewed as the man to replace the teenager at Pittodrie.

Rovers, who play in League Two in England, want to keep the defender at the club, however, and have placed a £400,000 price tag on the 26 year-old

Dacres-Cogley joined Tranmere last summer after being released by the Blues.

A product of the youth academy at Birmingham, the Coventry-born full back made his first team debut for City in the EFL Cup first round match against Oxford United in August 2016.

Following his release from the Blues at the end of last season Dacres-Cogley signed a two-year deal with Rovers and has been a regular feature of the side.

