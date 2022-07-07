Former Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown says move to Montrose was the right thing to do for her family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown believes that moving to Montrose will allow her to better balance football and bringing up her young sons.

Brown, 25, left the Dons after just one season – where she featured 27 times in all competitions – to join the Gable Endies.

In signing for Montrose, the striker will move down a level to SWPL 2 as the Angus side prepare for their first season in the second tier of Scottish women’s football.

However, Brown isn’t bothered about moving down a league if it means more time with her boys and being financially better off than she was while at Aberdeen.

Too much time commitment and cost in playing for Aberdeen

Brown was not one of the five players who were offered a semi-pro contract with the Dons ahead of the coming season. Her new club will be paying her expenses as she travels down from Mintlaw – something she wasn’t getting from the Reds.

On her decision to leave Aberdeen, Brown said: “It was near the end of last season where I didn’t know if being at Aberdeen was the right thing for me.

“It’s just a lot of commitment, and then not getting as much game time as I’d hoped for. Or getting game time and then not getting time – and not getting an explanation why you didn’t play.

“It was kind of a rollercoaster with your emotions.

“This season Aberdeen obviously wanted you to commit more, but Montrose are going to be more lenient in that way.

“It’ll be less training and I won’t be spending fuel money there, so it’s handy for me and my family.

“Montrose was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I’ll still have time with my boys and I’m not losing out on money as well. It’s a win-win situation for me.”

‘The best season in football that I’ve ever had’

Brown leaves Aberdeen with good memories, from sharing the pitch with her “great” teammates to playing in record-breaking matches at Pittodrie and Ibrox.

She started in Aberdeen Women’s homecoming match where almost 2,000 fans watched on from the Main Stand, which is something she will never forget.

The striker added: “Last season was amazing – I’ll never forget it. It was the best season in football that I’ve ever had, so I’ve definitely left on a high.

“I didn’t want to re-sign and then end up not liking it, or still being in two minds whether I should leave or not.

“The best moment was 100 per cent playing at Pittodrie. The whole night was just amazing.

“Coming out of the tunnel and on to the pitch, the noise was insane – it still gives me goosebumps.”

#NewProfilePic

The day my eldest watched his mum play at Pittodrie!🥰 A moment I will treasure forever🥺⚽️❤ pic.twitter.com/2RE8pQszIl — Louise brown (@Louiseb71776644) April 18, 2022

Brown will soon meet-up with her new club to start pre-season preparations ahead of their SWPL 2 debut against Stirling University.

She is hoping to hit the ground running at Montrose, and repay them for giving her an opportunity to keep playing elite football.

Brown explained: “It was either go to Montrose or just stop playing football.

“They’re a high quality team, so we’ll see how it goes – but it’s looking positive.

“I just can’t wait to get going again. I’ll always give 100 per cent and try my best for the team.

“Hopefully we can achieve a lot together next season.”