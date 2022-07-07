Former Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown says move to Montrose was the right thing to do for her family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown says move to Montrose was the right thing to do for her family

By Sophie Goodwin
July 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 3:48 pm
Louise Brown, left, departed Aberdeen to sign for Montrose Women. (Photo by Alex Todd/SPP/Shutterstock)
Louise Brown, left, departed Aberdeen to sign for Montrose Women. (Photo by Alex Todd/SPP/Shutterstock)

Former Aberdeen Women forward Louise Brown believes that moving to Montrose will allow her to better balance football and bringing up her young sons.

Brown, 25, left the Dons after just one season – where she featured 27 times in all competitions – to join the Gable Endies.

In signing for Montrose, the striker will move down a level to SWPL 2 as the Angus side prepare for their first season in the second tier of Scottish women’s football.

However, Brown isn’t bothered about moving down a league if it means more time with her boys and being financially better off than she was while at Aberdeen.

Too much time commitment and cost in playing for Aberdeen

Brown was not one of the five players who were offered a semi-pro contract with the Dons ahead of the coming season. Her new club will be paying her expenses as she travels down from Mintlaw – something she wasn’t getting from the Reds.

On her decision to leave Aberdeen, Brown said: “It was near the end of last season where I didn’t know if being at Aberdeen was the right thing for me.

“It’s just a lot of commitment, and then not getting as much game time as I’d hoped for. Or getting game time and then not getting time – and not getting an explanation why you didn’t play.

“It was kind of a rollercoaster with your emotions.

Louise Brown made 21 appearances in SWPL 1 last season , with 11 of those appearances being starts. (Photo by Wullie Marr/DCT Media)

“This season Aberdeen obviously wanted you to commit more, but Montrose are going to be more lenient in that way.

“It’ll be less training and I won’t be spending fuel money there, so it’s handy for me and my family.

“Montrose was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I’ll still have time with my boys and I’m not losing out on money as well. It’s a win-win situation for me.”

‘The best season in football that I’ve ever had’

Brown leaves Aberdeen with good memories, from sharing the pitch with her “great” teammates to playing in record-breaking matches at Pittodrie and Ibrox.

She started in Aberdeen Women’s homecoming match where almost 2,000 fans watched on from the Main Stand, which is something she will never forget.

The striker added: “Last season was amazing – I’ll never forget it. It was the best season in football that I’ve ever had, so I’ve definitely left on a high.

“I didn’t want to re-sign and then end up not liking it, or still being in two minds whether I should leave or not.

“The best moment was 100 per cent playing at Pittodrie. The whole night was just amazing.

“Coming out of the tunnel and on to the pitch, the noise was insane – it still gives me goosebumps.”

Brown will soon meet-up with her new club to start pre-season preparations ahead of their SWPL 2 debut against Stirling University.

She is hoping to hit the ground running at Montrose, and repay them for giving her an opportunity to keep playing elite football.

Brown explained: “It was either go to Montrose or just stop playing football.

“They’re a high quality team, so we’ll see how it goes – but it’s looking positive.

“I just can’t wait to get going again. I’ll always give 100 per cent and try my best for the team.

“Hopefully we can achieve a lot together next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]