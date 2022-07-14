Aberdeen fan view: Matty Kennedy embracing a fresh start under Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Matty Kennedy embracing a fresh start under Jim Goodwin

By Chris Crighton
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Matty Kennedy scores for Aberdeen to make it 2-0 against Dumbarton.
Matty Kennedy scores for Aberdeen to make it 2-0 against Dumbarton.

Much has happened since Matty Kennedy last scored for Aberdeen. He’s on his third manager, for one.

Fitness issues gave Kennedy very little chance to impress Stephen Glass, and of all the people who are relieved to see the back of the former boss – there are many – he has more cause than most.

With Jim Goodwin he has fallen into a situation where his Pittodrie future is in the hands of a manager who had previously attempted to sign him, and he is clearly keen to capitalise on his good fortune.

Matty Kennedy celebrates his goal against Dumbarton. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

In other circumstances it is likely that Kennedy’s Aberdeen career would already be over: having barely featured since that last goal back in January 2021, many other coaches would have coveted the squad space more than the player occupying it and would have sought to move him on.

Goodwin, certainly, has not hesitated to look behind him before swinging the axe, binning virtually everyone he could whether out of contract or not.

But new starts bring new opportunities, and Kennedy has found himself levered into the limelight as Goodwin embarks upon his first full campaign. He has looked sharp, and thoroughly deserved the goal which secured another professional victory.

It remains to be seen whether the intention is for Kennedy to stay in the side once it has been fully assembled – and, if it is, whether he is able to have the same impact against Premiership defenders – but as the man in possession he is doing as much as he can to force his way through the pack.

After losing so much time to such frustrating and demoralising injuries, he will at the very least be pleased that he is getting the opportunity to forge his destiny on his own terms, rather than have it thrust upon him.

Summer signing Ylber Ramadani shines in debut as Aberdeen beat Dumbarton 2-0

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]