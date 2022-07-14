Aberdeen fan view: Matty Kennedy embracing a fresh start under Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Much has happened since Matty Kennedy last scored for Aberdeen. He’s on his third manager, for one.

Fitness issues gave Kennedy very little chance to impress Stephen Glass, and of all the people who are relieved to see the back of the former boss – there are many – he has more cause than most.

With Jim Goodwin he has fallen into a situation where his Pittodrie future is in the hands of a manager who had previously attempted to sign him, and he is clearly keen to capitalise on his good fortune.

In other circumstances it is likely that Kennedy’s Aberdeen career would already be over: having barely featured since that last goal back in January 2021, many other coaches would have coveted the squad space more than the player occupying it and would have sought to move him on.

Goodwin, certainly, has not hesitated to look behind him before swinging the axe, binning virtually everyone he could whether out of contract or not.

But new starts bring new opportunities, and Kennedy has found himself levered into the limelight as Goodwin embarks upon his first full campaign. He has looked sharp, and thoroughly deserved the goal which secured another professional victory.

It remains to be seen whether the intention is for Kennedy to stay in the side once it has been fully assembled – and, if it is, whether he is able to have the same impact against Premiership defenders – but as the man in possession he is doing as much as he can to force his way through the pack.

After losing so much time to such frustrating and demoralising injuries, he will at the very least be pleased that he is getting the opportunity to forge his destiny on his own terms, rather than have it thrust upon him.