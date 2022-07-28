Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock to spend season on loan at Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock has joined Championship side Arbroath on loan.

The left-sided defender was due to join the Red Lichties earlier this month but the season-long deal was delayed following an injury to left back Jack Mackenzie.

Hancock featured in all four Premier Sports Cup matches for Jim Goodwin’s side, where the Dons kept four clean sheets.

The arrival of Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson on loan this week has enabled the Dons to resurrect the loan move for 19 year-old Hancock to join Dick Campbell’s side.

Dons pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “Mason has shown during his performances in the recent Premier Sports Cup matches that he has great potential.

“This loan period at Arbroath will provide playing opportunities and help him further develop his game.

“These loan experiences are designed to build players who will be ready to compete in our first team and provide a pathway to reaching their potential.

“I’m sure Mason will maximise this time with Arbroath and return to Aberdeen a more rounded player and will be ready to challenge for a regular first team place.”