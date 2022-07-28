Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock to spend season on loan at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock to spend season on loan at Arbroath

By Paul Third
July 28, 2022, 10:59 am
Mason Hancock has joined Arbroath on loan
Mason Hancock has joined Arbroath on loan

Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock has joined Championship side Arbroath on loan.

The left-sided defender was due to join the Red Lichties earlier this month but the season-long deal was delayed following an injury to left back Jack Mackenzie.

Hancock featured in all four Premier Sports Cup matches for Jim Goodwin’s side, where the Dons kept four clean sheets.

The arrival of Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson on loan this week has enabled the Dons to resurrect the loan move for 19 year-old Hancock to join Dick Campbell’s side.

Dons pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “Mason has shown during his performances in the recent Premier Sports Cup matches that he has great potential.

“This loan period at Arbroath will provide playing opportunities and help him further develop his game.

“These loan experiences are designed to build players who will be ready to compete in our first team and provide a pathway to reaching their potential.

“I’m sure Mason will maximise this time with Arbroath and return to Aberdeen a more rounded player and will be ready to challenge for a regular first team place.”

