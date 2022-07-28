Aberdeen teenage left-back Kieran Ngwenya joins Raith Rovers on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen teenage left-back Kieran Ngwenya joins Raith Rovers on loan

By Sean Wallace
July 28, 2022, 2:50 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 4:48 pm
Aberdeen teenage left-back Kieran Ngwena has joined Raith Rovers on loan. Photo supplied by Raith Rovers.
Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Championship Raith Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old is the second teen left-back to go out on loan from Pittodrie today.

Left-back Mason Hancock had earlier been sent on loan to Championship Arbroath.

Defender Ngwenya signed a deal last summer that will see him remain at Pittodrie until 2024.

Ngwenya  made his Aberdeen debut in a league win over Ross County in December 2020 and has since made one more appearance for the first team.

Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen.
He also travelled to Spain for the the Dons’ training camp earlier this summer and was involved in a number of the pre-season games.

Highly-rated Ngwenya has already made his senior international debut for Malawi, having played in a friendly against Tanzania in June 2021.

Previous loan spells for teenager

Last season, Ngwenya spent a successful loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

He made 27 appearances and played a key role in Kelty winning the League Two title.

In March 2021, Ngwenya moved on loan to Cove Rangers in League One, making seven appearances.

Kieran Ngwenya in action for Cove Rangers.
Aberdeen Pathways Manager Neil Simpson said: “Kieran is technically a very good footballer and has impressed with his application during the pre-season campaign.

“He is a player who is highly regarded at the club.

“Having experienced the demands of league football last season with Kelty, we felt it was in his best interests to get back out on loan again.

“To gain some further valuable game time, in a competitive league, whilst also continuing to train with the first team here.”

