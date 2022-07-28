Aberdeen teenage left-back Kieran Ngwenya joins Raith Rovers on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Championship Raith Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old is the second teen left-back to go out on loan from Pittodrie today.

Left-back Mason Hancock had earlier been sent on loan to Championship Arbroath.

Defender Ngwenya signed a deal last summer that will see him remain at Pittodrie until 2024.

Ngwenya made his Aberdeen debut in a league win over Ross County in December 2020 and has since made one more appearance for the first team.

He also travelled to Spain for the the Dons’ training camp earlier this summer and was involved in a number of the pre-season games.

Highly-rated Ngwenya has already made his senior international debut for Malawi, having played in a friendly against Tanzania in June 2021.

Previous loan spells for teenager

Last season, Ngwenya spent a successful loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

He made 27 appearances and played a key role in Kelty winning the League Two title.

In March 2021, Ngwenya moved on loan to Cove Rangers in League One, making seven appearances.

Aberdeen Pathways Manager Neil Simpson said: “Kieran is technically a very good footballer and has impressed with his application during the pre-season campaign.

“He is a player who is highly regarded at the club.

“Having experienced the demands of league football last season with Kelty, we felt it was in his best interests to get back out on loan again.

“To gain some further valuable game time, in a competitive league, whilst also continuing to train with the first team here.”