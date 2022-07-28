WATCH: Climate Camp campaigners set up base at St Fittick’s Park in Aberdeen By Ellie Milne July 28, 2022, 3:04 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:27 pm 0 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Shell gives green light to Jackdaw project in UK North Sea Leaders defend criticism from protesters heading to Aberdeen climate camp Protesters to target ‘major polluters’ as part of climate camp in Aberdeen Protesters to target ‘major polluters’ as part of climate camp in Aberdeen