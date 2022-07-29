Reports: Aberdeen defender David Bates’ transfer to Legia Warsaw collapses By Sean Wallace July 29, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 5:19 pm 0 Aberdeen centre-back David Bates (r) celebrates after scoring against Hibs. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal REVEALED: The number of signings Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin STILL aims to make this summer Jim Goodwin wants Aberdeen to play with no fear away to Celtic Legend Russell Anderson confident rebuilt Aberdeen defence can be foundation for success Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie under-rated in Scotland, says boss Jim Goodwin