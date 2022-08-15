Kelle Roos calls for cool heads following Aberdeen’s loss to Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelle Roos is calling for cool heads following Aberdeen’s 3-2 defeat to Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons fell to their first home league defeat of the season, with Well coming from behind to triumph over Jim Goodwin’s men.

The result quickly brought the Reds back down to earth, following their 4-1 triumph over St Mirren the previous weekend.

Goodwin has overseen a major revamp of the Dons squad, having made 11 new signings over the summer.

Dutch goalkeeper Roos, who joined from Derby County, is one of the fresh additions.

The 30-year-old says the new-look side must remain calm as they look to learn lessons from the setback.

Roos said: “You learn from the good, you learn from the bad. We need to take this in our stride.

“I also think we need to take this one on the chin, reflect on it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“At this moment in time it is too early to panic. We are a very new group. We have seen over the past weeks there is a lot of talent in this group.

“There are good characters in this group to help other lads get used to this league very fast. That is what we need to do to string together results.

“I think everyone realises in the emotion it is very easy to go really high or really low after a win or a loss.

“We need to reflect on it as a group and we will find a way to recover from it.”

Reds did not get their own style across

Aberdeen established a 2-1 lead shortly after half-time, before the Steelmen secured the victory with two quickfire goals.

Roos believes Well succeeded in imposing their favoured style on the Dons throughout the 90 minutes.

He added: “We didn’t play our type of way. It made it really tough. That was the game they wanted to play. I do think they are very good at it.

“I don’t think anyone was surprised by that. At the end of the day we’ve been preparing all week for a game like this. We do know what their strengths are, we do know how they want to play.

“You have to really battle hard no matter what the circumstances are. No matter what you do with the ball, without the ball you have to battle really hard to not to concede against teams like this.

“I think we gave up too much space and we got punished for that.

“First and foremost, when you play teams like this you need to earn the right to play. You need to win second balls, you need to play as a unit. I think we didn’t do that up to par.”

Roos pitched himself forward as an attacking threat at a corner in the dying stages of the match, in a desperate attempt to salvage something from the match.

He hopes that does not become a regular occurrence, adding: “Quite honestly, I didn’t sign for this club to score goals. I think I can be a bit of nuisance because of my height, and my spring.

“I don’t really want to be up there because it means we are trailing by a goal and I don’t want to do that too often.”