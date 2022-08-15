Ambitious Scottish Premiership clubs aim to secure major financial boost by hitting £50 million in yearly distributable income by 2029

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ambitious Scottish Premiership clubs hope to almost double distributable annual income to £50 million by 2029.

Scottish football is set for a ‘new era’ believe the Premiership clubs who commissioned an independent review into the SPFL.

The five member clubs, including Aberdeen, today welcomed an action plan that will almost double distributable income from £28.4 million to £50 million by 2029.

They state improving the image, brand and profile of the SPFL is a priority with the ambition to position the league both domestically and internationally as the “most dramatic, passionate and exciting” in Europe.

A major priority is to gain more commercially attractive broadcast deals with games also beamed overseas.

The plan has been presented to all 12 Premiership clubs and received overwhelming support.

An investment and commitment to the growth of the women’s game and the development of Scotland’s young men’s players are alsocritical to the plan.

Another aspect is a proposed sustainable youth development competitions’ programme for SPFL clubs with the aim of nurturing young Scottish talent more effectively.

The SPFL have backed the plan with Chief Executive Neil Doncaster hailing it as ‘an exciting time for the game’.

‘Critical and transparent’ review

SPFL member clubs – Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian – commissioned Deloitte’s Sports Business Group to undertake a “critical and transparent” review of the SPFL in 2021.

As a follow up to the report an innovation and strategy group within the SPFL was tasked by the board to explore strategic actionable steps on how the findings in the review could be achieved.

The Innovation and Strategy group comprises Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack,

Michael Nicholson (Celtic), Andrew McKinlay (Hearts), Ron Gordon (Hibernian), Stewart Robertson (Rangers) and Neil Doncaster (SPFL)

The group has developed a five-year strategic action plan to implement the recommendations.

SPFL will become more dynamic

The main purpose is a realignment of the SPFL from a largely administrative function to a more robust and dynamic commercial structure.

Strategic priorities are to maximise broadcast income and grow commercial partnerships and revenues.

This will include securing more commercially attractive deals with broadcasters and increasing the value of overseas rights which would see more matches being sold.

‘Aspirational goal of £50 million in revenues’

On behalf of the five clubs, Ron Gordon – chairman of Hibernian FC, said: “We’re very excited about this strategic action plan which sets a new tone and direction for the SPFL and the game in Scotland.

“The proposed strategic building blocks are designed to grow our clubs, the SPFL, and the men’s and women’s game at every level.

“A more substantial and comprehensive broadcast partnership, a focused and robust commercial structure and team, an investment and commitment to the growth of the women’s game, and the development of our young men’s players are all critical to reaching our aspirational goal of £50 million in revenues.

“Football is Scotland’s passion – we have a dynamic and exciting league with historic clubs and passionate fans.

“The image and brand of the SPFL should reflect and celebrate the many positives that our clubs and league provide our communities across the country.

“I want to thank Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Heart and Hibs for their investment in the review, along with Celtic and Rangers for their participation and contributions in curating and refining the actionable recommendations of the study.

“Our thanks also go to the SPFL Board and Executive for their openness, receptivity and leadership in exploring and driving new ideas and opportunities to help advance, promote and grow our clubs, the league and our game.”

‘An exciting time for the game’

The review involved meeting with stakeholders from across the league and makes a number of recommendations including how to increase revenue distribution by the SPFL to its member clubs.

While the commissioned review includes recommendations, all strategy and policy decisions are held by the SPFL and the clubs.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL , said: “On behalf of the SPFL, I would like to thank Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers for their constructive approach and their investment of time, money and expertise into this project, which will underpin the League’s strategy over the coming years.

“Their valuable work will undoubtedly enable the League to bring in additional commercial revenues for the benefit of all 42 SPFL cember clubs and for Scottish football as a whole.

“It is an exciting time for the game.”