Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark is optimistic for new-look Dons despite Motherwell setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark is optimistic for new-look Dons despite Motherwell setback

By Danny Law
August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:16 am
Aberdeen players appeal for a corner during the Premiership match against Motherwell.
Aberdeen players appeal for a corner during the Premiership match against Motherwell.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark believes bumps in the road are inevitable as Jim Goodwin’s Dons take time to gel.

The Dons followed up an impressive 4-1 win against St Mirren with an abject display in a 3-2 defeat by Motherwell on Saturday.

Goodwin’s side sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership with one win and two defeats from their opening three games.

But Clark – third on Aberdeen’s all-time appearance list – is encouraged by the team’s early performances after a major summer rebuild.

He said: “They started the season very well and the only real disappointment has been the Motherwell game.

“It was hard to judge the League Cup games but other top-flight teams, such as Hibs, struggled while the Dons managed to win their games comfortably.

“Celtic on the opening day was always going to be tough as the Old Firm seem to be ahead of everyone else at the moment. They both destroyed teams at the weekend.

“Jim Goodwin has brought in an amazing amount of new players and they will take time to adjust.

“Bojan Miovski is doing well. I know a couple of his goals have been penalty kicks but he has taken them well.

“He looks dangerous although I think you always want to give players time to make an impression and not rush to judgement too early.

“The St Mirren game was a great result but a hard game to judge because they were playing with 10 men for so long after Declan Gallagher was sent off.”

Jonny Hayes celebrates his goal against Motherwell.

Clark believes the early season optimism around Stephen Glass’ Dons last season is an example of how quickly fortunes can turn in football.

He said: “I think it looks promising for the season.

“The fans must be excited and I am optimistic but you have to wait for a team to gel.

“Leighton Clarkson looked very good in his first game (against St Mirren) but you are wary of people going overboard.

“He scored a fantastic goal but my experience is that it is best to wait and judge a player over a number of games.

“I try not to get overexcited too early.

“I remember last season I was really impressed with Aberdeen after some of their early season performances, especially in Europe and the 5-1 win against the Swedish side BK Hacken, and the season didn’t pan out anything like expected.”

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie. Clark, who made 591 appearances for the Reds between 1965 and 1980, has been impressed by new Dons stopper Kelle Roos.

The Dutchman, who joined the Dons from Derby County in the summer, has replaced Joe Lewis as first choice goalkeeper.

He said: “He has performed well.

“He has made some very good saves and against Celtic, I thought he was exceptionally good.

“I am a big fan of Joe Lewis. I think he is a first class goalkeeper.

“He had some tough spells last season but the whole team was suffering.

“I think it is good that Jim has made these signings and given them all game time immediately.”

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson during the 1-0 loss at St Johnstone last season.

Clark, meanwhile, reckons it is imperative the Dons bounce back this weekend when they travel to St Johnstone to face Callum Davidson’s side who were beaten 4-0 by Rangers on Saturday.

He added: “Motherwell had a terrible start to the season.

“They lost both games against Sligo Rovers but I thought Motherwell looked a good team on Saturday.

“I was impressed by them, especially given their recent results.

“I thought the fixture list was good for Aberdeen. Apart from Celtic away on the opening day it was a good run of games.

“The game against St Johnstone on Saturday feels like a huge game because they will want to bounce back immediately.

“McDiarmid Park is never an easy place to win. They lost there towards the end of last season and it was a lacklustre showing.

“There was a completely different mentality at the club at that stage so hopefully this weekend will be much better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Motherwell's Ross Tierney compete for the ball at Pittodrie. Picture by SNS Group
ANALYSIS: What lessons must be learned from Aberdeen's defensive collapse against Motherwell
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie in action against SWPL 1 reigning champions Rangers. (Photo by Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen Women youngster Mya Christie eager to improve over first full SWPL 1 season
Aberdeen players look dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to Motherwell at Pittodrie.
Sean Wallace: Don't panic despite concerns over Aberdeen's defensive frailty, and why isn't Frank…
0
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Aberdeen FC make move into eSports - with Richard Donald Stand to play host…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin focusing on tightening up defence after Motherwell loss
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Motherwell.
Striker Bojan Miovski is impressing but Aberdeen defence need to do their job, says…
0
Motherwell's Blair Spittal scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's costly defensive problems have not been fixed despite extensive summer rebuild
0
Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must cut out comedy capers at the back
Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell tries to block Lizzie Arnot's shot on goal. (Photo by Luke Nickerson/Rangers FC/Shutterstock (13089775av)
Aberdeen Women's heavy defeat to Rangers shows 'really clear gulf' between teams in SWPL…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must take criticism which comes their way following Motherwell loss
0

More from Press and Journal

Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Post Thumbnail
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0
Seafield Hospital
Inspectors 'impressed' with Buckie's Seafield Hospital despite staff shortages
0
Train stations across the north and north-east will be empty today. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action
A new distillery is proposed by Chivas Brothers next to their existing one at Miltonduff.
New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff
0