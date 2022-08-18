Commercial property: Skye candlemaker takes over Aros Centre in Portree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An arts and tourism centre on Skye is to become the new home of a candlemaker’s manufacturing operation on the island.

The Aros Centre in Portree has served its local community for more than 20 years. It was put up for sale last year, with an asking price of £1.9 million.

It is not known how much Isle of Skye Candle Company (Skye Candles) paid for it.

But economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) said plans to transform it into a bespoke manufacturing facility and visitor centre were worth £2.3m.

HIE has invested £441,000 in the candle company’s latest expansion, saying the project will support 24 manufacturing jobs on the island and retain a key community facility.

Firm needed more room to grow

Skye Candles – run by James Robertson and his brother, Raghnall – was founded 12 years ago.

It has steadily grown its operations to include five retail outlets across Scotland, including one in Inverness.

The Broadford-based business supplies high-end retailers such as Wholefoods Market and House of Bruar, along with around 150 independent retailers.

Ambitions for further growth were until now constrained by a lack of space to expand manufacturing and other operations to meet market demand.

We have been lucky enough to create a high-end facility that we hope will be as beneficial to the community as it is popular with visitors.” Raghnall Robertson, Isle of Skye Candle Company.

Buying the Aros Centre, on Viewfield Road, keeps the facility locally owned and available to the community, while allowing the candle firm to continue its expansion.

Skye Candles aims to revitalise community facilities including a cinema/theatre, cafe, restaurant, retail outlet and training room.

There are also plans for a viewing gallery and, eventually, a formal tour where visitors can manufacture their own scented candles.

Raghnall Robertson said expanding into the Aros Centre would allow the company to “keep pace with our growth as we begin to move into export markets worldwide”.

Shop and restaurant to open within weeks

He added: “Thanks to the investment from HIE and our long-standing banking partner, Virgin Money, we have been lucky enough to create a high-end facility that we hope will be as beneficial to the community as it is popular with visitors.

“We opened our pop-up cafe and shop in April, and it has done really well whilst the main renovations are ongoing. We expect the shop and restaurant to be fully open by the end of August, before moving our production facilities a month or so later.

“One of the main drivers for our business has always been to provide good employment on Skye.

“The purchase and development of the new centre will secure and create many jobs across a broad range of sectors.”

Social and economic benefits

Alastair Nicolson, HIE’s area manager for Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross, said: “There are many social and economic benefits to this project.

“It will create a bespoke manufacturing facility for the Isle of Skye Candle Company, allowing it to continue growing domestically and overseas, which helps create and retain valuable local employment.

“At the same time, it will provide an enhanced community facility and high-quality tourism asset, encouraging visitors to stay longer and contribute more to the local economy.

“I am very pleased we have been able to provide support and look forward to continuing to work with the Isle of Skye Candle Company as the project takes shape.”

Business Minister Ivan McKee said the project “ties in perfectly with aims of the national strategy for economic transformation”.

Mr McKee added: “This investment is a great example of community wealth-building, putting existing local assets to good productive use, and retaining and potentially creating new employment opportunities for local people.”