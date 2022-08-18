Commercial property: Skye candlemaker takes over Aros Centre in Portree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial property: Skye candlemaker takes over Aros Centre in Portree

By Keith Findlay
August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:17 am
l-r James and Raghnall Robertson of Isle of Skye Candle Company.
An arts and tourism centre on Skye is to become the new home of a candlemaker’s manufacturing operation on the island.

The Aros Centre in Portree has served its local community for more than 20 years. It was put up for sale last year, with an asking price of £1.9 million.

It is not known how much Isle of Skye Candle Company (Skye Candles) paid for it.

But economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) said plans to transform it into a bespoke manufacturing facility and visitor centre were worth £2.3m.

HIE has invested £441,000 in the candle company’s latest expansion, saying the project will support 24 manufacturing jobs on the island and retain a key community facility.

Firm needed more room to grow

Skye Candles – run by James Robertson and his brother, Raghnall – was founded 12 years ago.

It has steadily grown its operations to include five retail outlets across Scotland, including one in Inverness.

The Broadford-based business supplies high-end retailers such as Wholefoods Market and House of Bruar, along with around 150 independent retailers.

Ambitions for further growth were until now constrained by a lack of space to expand manufacturing and other operations to meet market demand.

We have been lucky enough to create a high-end facility that we hope will be as beneficial to the community as it is popular with visitors.”

Raghnall Robertson, Isle of Skye Candle Company.

Buying the Aros Centre, on Viewfield Road, keeps the facility locally owned and available to the community, while allowing the candle firm to continue its expansion.

Skye Candles aims to revitalise community facilities including a cinema/theatre, cafe, restaurant, retail outlet and training room.

There are also plans for a viewing gallery and, eventually, a formal tour where visitors can manufacture their own scented candles.

Raghnall Robertson said expanding into the Aros Centre would allow the company to “keep pace with our growth as we begin to move into export markets worldwide”.

Shop and restaurant to open within weeks

He added: “Thanks to the investment from HIE and our long-standing banking partner, Virgin Money, we have been lucky enough to create a high-end facility that we hope will be as beneficial to the community as it is popular with visitors.

“We opened our pop-up cafe and shop in April, and it has done really well whilst the main renovations are ongoing. We expect the shop and restaurant to be fully open by the end of August, before moving our production facilities a month or so later.

“One of the main drivers for our business has always been to provide good employment on Skye.

“The purchase and development of the new centre will secure and create many jobs across a broad range of sectors.”

Social and economic benefits

Alastair Nicolson, HIE’s area manager for Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross, said: “There are many social and economic benefits to this project.

“It will create a bespoke manufacturing facility for the Isle of Skye Candle Company, allowing it to continue growing domestically and overseas, which helps create and retain valuable local employment.

“At the same time, it will provide an enhanced community facility and high-quality tourism asset, encouraging visitors to stay longer and contribute more to the local economy.

“I am very pleased we have been able to provide support and look forward to continuing to work with the Isle of Skye Candle Company as the project takes shape.”

Alastair Nicolson, HIE area manager for Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross.

Business Minister Ivan McKee said the project “ties in perfectly with aims of the national strategy for economic transformation”.

Mr McKee added: “This investment is a great example of community wealth-building, putting existing local assets to good productive use, and retaining and potentially creating new employment opportunities for local people.”

