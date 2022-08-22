Aberdeen fan view: Leighton Clarkson looks ready to hit top gear at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Leighton Clarkson looks ready to hit top gear at Pittodrie

By Chris Crighton
August 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen: Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen applauds the away fans as he is substituted.
Aberdeen: Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen applauds the away fans as he is substituted.

It is at this time of year that Jeremy Clarkson, that noted polymath, routinely sends out an annual tweet consoling candidates who, as did he, received terrible grades in their school exams.

Just because you didn’t grasp your first chance at setting up a successful career doesn’t mean other opportunities cannot be found in future, so goes the message.

Those unfortunate enough to receive regular exposure to some of his more strident opinions might quietly suggest that it would not have done him harm to absorb a little more education at a younger age. But on this specific point, Clarkson’s namesake is quickly setting about proving him right.

Leighton Clarkson will turn 21 in just over eight weeks, an age by which most footballers who go on to enjoy impactful careers have already started to build their reputations. More, certainly, than a couple of starts in de-prioritised cup ties and five and a bit hours’ game time in a prematurely curtailed loan spell with his boyhood club.

Leighton Clarkson celebrates his stunning free kick against St Johnstone.

Arriving in Aberdeen to make up for lost time, Clarkson is already causing ripples far beyond those he has created in the nets of St Mirren and St Johnstone. When a player scores an early goal-of-the-season pacesetter, then two weeks later blows it out of the water himself, people sit up and take notice.

The midfielder is, mercifully, the first Clarkson to hold court at Pittodrie but he is not the first Leighton, and it is high praise to say that even his other namesake would not have got near stopping the incredible free kick which decided Saturday’s match.

The power and precision with which the ball blazed into the top corner was astonishing and unplayable. Those are words with which Aberdeen’s newest star may become increasingly synonymous once he hits top gear.

