New Botox training academy to open in Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Botox training academy is to open in the centre of Aberdeen.

Dr Hassan Abbas, owner of Hourglass Aesthetics, has invested a six-figure sum in the new four-storey clinic on Schoolhill.

Currently based in Kingswells, the company said the move to new premises was to “meet growing demand for its services and courses”.

As well as the training academy, the clinic will offer non-surgical aesthetic treatments including wrinkle-relaxing and fat dissolving procedures, to fillers and thread lifts (a procedure where temporary sutures are used to produce a subtle but visible “lift” in the skin).

A first for the north-east

Dr Abbas hopes the new training courses will attract learners from across the north-east and the Highlands and Islands.

He said: “This will be the first dedicated aesthetics training academy in the north-east.

“I have been running training courses for several years, and opening a larger space to accommodate bigger groups was the next logical step – which is why we’re dedicating an entire floor to host formal courses, masterclasses as well as clinical supervision for practitioners to maintain their skill.”

The training academy will host a variety of foundation and advanced aesthetic courses for healthcare practitioners, including “advanced botulinum techniques”.

Due to open in autumn this year, the clinic will also be home to four treatment rooms, and a beauty and skincare space.

‘Wow factor’ for clients

Dr Abbas, who first opened the clinic in 2017, said: “I’m very excited about the upcoming launch of our new clinic in the heart of the city centre and can’t wait to see the space take shape.

“We’ve put a lot of effort and attention into creating a comforting environment with the wow-factor for all our clients to enjoy.

“We feel strongly that safety and precision should be at the heart of all treatments – which should be led by competent doctors and nurses.”

Aberdeen planning chiefs signed off on proposals for the new site on the corner of Back Wynd and Schoolhill earlier this year.

The shop was previously home to the Alex Scott and Co kilt business, which traded in the heart of the city since 1925 but closed in early 2019.