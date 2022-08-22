New Botox training academy to open in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Botox training academy to open in Aberdeen city centre

By Kelly Wilson
August 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Dr Hassan Abbas is to open a Botox training academy in Aberdeen.
Dr Hassan Abbas is to open a Botox training academy in Aberdeen.

A new Botox training academy is to open in the centre of Aberdeen.

Dr Hassan Abbas, owner of Hourglass Aesthetics, has invested a six-figure sum in the new four-storey clinic on Schoolhill.

Currently based in Kingswells, the company said the move to new premises was to “meet growing demand for its services and courses”.

As well as the training academy, the clinic will offer non-surgical aesthetic treatments including wrinkle-relaxing and fat dissolving procedures, to fillers and thread lifts (a procedure where temporary sutures are used to produce a subtle but visible “lift” in the skin).

A first for the north-east

Dr Abbas hopes the new training courses will attract learners from across the north-east and the Highlands and Islands.

He said: “This will be the first dedicated aesthetics training academy in the north-east.

“I have been running training courses for several years, and opening a larger space to accommodate bigger groups was the next logical step – which is why we’re dedicating an entire floor to host formal courses, masterclasses as well as clinical supervision for practitioners to maintain their skill.”

Artist’s impression of new reception area within the clinic. Created by Tinto Architecture.

The training academy will host a variety of foundation and advanced aesthetic courses for healthcare practitioners, including “advanced botulinum techniques”.

Due to open in autumn this year, the clinic will also be home to four treatment rooms, and a beauty and skincare space.

‘Wow factor’ for clients

Dr Abbas, who first opened the clinic in 2017, said: “I’m very excited about the upcoming launch of our new clinic in the heart of the city centre and can’t wait to see the space take shape.

“We’ve put a lot of effort and attention into creating a comforting environment with the wow-factor for all our clients to enjoy.

“We feel strongly that safety and precision should be at the heart of all treatments – which should be led by competent doctors and nurses.”

Aberdeen planning chiefs signed off on proposals for the new site on the corner of Back Wynd and Schoolhill earlier this year.

The shop was previously home to the Alex Scott and Co kilt business, which traded in the heart of the city since 1925 but closed in early 2019.

