Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loan star Leighton Clarkson learned free-kick skills from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

By Sean Wallace
August 21, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen goal hero Leighton Clarkson revealed he learned his dead-ball skills from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The 20-year-old netted a stunning 25-yard free-kick to fire the Dons to a 1-0 Premiership win at St Johnstone.

England U20 international midfielder Clarkson is at Pittodrie on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Clarkson played under Aston Villa manager Gerrard when the Anfield legend coached Liverpool’s U18 side.

Those valuable lessons learned from former Rangers boss Gerrard are now paying off.

Clarkson also revealed he studied James Maddison’s memorable injury-time-winning goal against Rangers on the eve of the St Johnstone clash.

Leicester City star Maddison netted a late winner in a 2-1 defeat of Rangers in September 2016 while on loan at Aberdeen from Norwich City.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 with a superb free-kick against St Johnstone.

Clarkson said: “I did a lot of one-to-ones with Steven Gerrard when I was with the Liverpool 18s and he was our coach.

“He was probably the best person to learn from.

“It was more about where to hit the ball, the type of run-up and so on.

“He also said to take your time with it because you’re in control of the situation. Stuff like that.

“I always do that and try and find the angle I want to shoot at.

“Happily enough, it went in.”

Watched Maddison’s free-kick goal

Clarkson’s stunning strike was reminiscent of former Pittodrie loan star Maddison’s  late free-kick winner against Rangers.

Maddison went on to sign for Premier League Leicester City in a £22.5m deal, where he won the FA Cup in 2021.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores a free kick to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone.

Clarkson said: “Maddison is obviously a fantastic player and a guy who strikes the ball really well.

“He’s scored many free-kicks.

“Funnily enough, I watched that free-kick the night before the game.

“It just popped up on my phone. As soon as I got the chance against St Johnstone I wanted to take it.”

Free-kick practice makes perfect

Clarkson’s 56th minute free-kick secured Aberdeen’s first Premiership away win of 2022.

The Dons had last won on the road in the league at St Johnstone in December last year.

Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.

Clarkson said: “I practise after sessions and I always like doing a bit of shooting.

“The day before the game I always do free-kicks.

“I always have since I was little.

“It’s something I always work on.”

Already scored two screamers

Clarkson also netted a sensational long-range strike on his debut when Aberdeen brushed aside St Mirren 4-1.

In his three appearances since arriving on loan, he has netted two contenders for goal of the season.

He said: “I’ve not really had a chance other than those two. I’m just happy to put them away. ”

What is the midfielder’s favourite goal of his two stunning strikes for the Reds?

“Probably the one against St Johnstone because it got us over the line,” he said.

“We needed to bounce back from last week.

“St Johnstone is a tough place to go to so I’m happy with it.”

St Johnstone’s Jamie Murphy and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action.

‘I’m extremely happy to be here’

Clarkson is highly rated at Liverpool and made his senior debut as a substitute in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa in December 2019.

He made his first start for Liverpool in an FA Cup fourth-round victory over Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

Clarkson has also started for Liverpool in the Champions League.

He played all 90 minutes in a 1-1 group stage draw with FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

The midfielder was on loan at Championship Blackburn Rovers last season but the loan was cut short in January.

He made seven appearances in the second tier for Rovers.

Clarkson has made an immediate impact at Aberdeen and the city and fans have also made an impact on the midfielder.

Aberdeen: Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen applauds the away fans as he is substituted.

He said: “I’m loving it. I’m playing in games and the fans have really welcomed me well.

“Even when I’m about in Aberdeen, there are people saying hello.

“I’m extremely happy to be here.”

