Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence – and is now looking to future

Dean Stewart says playing for Lossiemouth has kept him going during some difficult times.

The defender made a dream return to the Coasters line-up, scoring two penalties in Saturday’s 5-1 Breedon Highland League win against Nairn County.

Earlier this year, Stewart was jailed for an assault which took place prior to him joining Lossiemouth.

The 25-year-old is now focused on rebuilding his life – and football is an important part of that.

Stewart said: “It’s great to be back playing football and I’m really looking forward to getting on with that.

“I’ve learned a lot this year. Everyone makes mistakes and I made one.

“But I’ve got a chance to rectify that now and get on with my life.

“I’m very grateful to Lossiemouth because they have stuck by me when they didn’t have to, so hopefully I can repay them with my hard work.

“There were a few things that kept me going, football was one and I’ve got good family and friends, they were another.

“It’s good to be back and I’m looking forward to the rest of my life now.”

Confident penalty taker back on spot-kicks

Stewart was pleased to make a goalscoring return at Grant Park as Lossie routed Nairn.

He added: “I was on penalties before, but a couple of boys have taken when I’ve been away.

“Nairn was my first game back and the boys said I could be back on them so I was pleased to step up.

“I’ve always put myself forward to take penalties and was pleased to score them both on Saturday.”

Lossie’s impressive weekend victory was their third of the Highland League season, which leaves them sitting 12th in the table.

Stewart hopes their good form can continue, having won three of their last four league fixtures.

He said: “It was a cracking result for us and we were absolutely over the moon.

“Although we were a couple of goals in front at half-time, we felt we could kick on in the second half and play even better – and I think we did.

“We scored three goals and could’ve scored a few more so we were delighted with that.

“We’ve started the season pretty well despite having a few tough fixtures. We just need to keep pushing on.”

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell was also pleased to see Stewart back among the goals.

He said: “I wasn’t sure whether to start him or use him as a sub.

“I’m glad I started him, because he’s got great composure and stuck the penalties away well.

“He’s been working hard in the gym to keep himself fit and I was delighted he got a couple of goals.”