Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans are divided down social media lines when it comes to the prospect of Saturday evening kick-offs against Dundee United.

On Monday, the Reds confirmed their Tannadice (Saturday, October 8) and Pittodrie (Saturday November 12) Premiership clashes with Dundee United will kick-off at 6pm.

The Dons and Tangerines came together to request the later starts as part of a wider plan among some top-flight clubs to try to attract bigger attendances.

Aberdeen’s commercial director Rob Wicks said of the move: “We have stated previously that we would like to trial new kick-off times to help boost attendances and, over the past few months, we have been working alongside fellow SPFL clubs to make this happen.

“We are particularly excited to have the opportunity to try this kick-off time for a home match as we look to improve atmosphere and increase the opportunity for our wider supporter base, including families, many of whom struggle to make a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday, to come along and enjoy an exciting derby fixture.

“Feedback from fans will be welcomed and the club will use this data to inform any future changes.”

Reaction on our social media pages to the confirmation of the trial kick-offs has been mixed – with a widespread air of positivity on Twitter in contrast to the marked disapproval from Dons fans on Facebook.

Twitter users welcome later Dons kick-offs

Jim Ewing, responding on the former platform, echoed the point raised by Wicks – namely, the later kick-offs will allow players and coaches involved in games at lower levels to attend – although Al Craig reckons it’s the amateur and junior authorities who should be changing the timings of their matches.

Have said this for years about the amateurs, should really look at earlier kick offs like the central belt do allowing for folk to go and follow there team on a Saturday afternoon. 2pm kick offs are madness and bringing it forward would surely benefit most. — Al Craig (@Acraig_67) September 12, 2022

A large proportion of people were with CaptainDandy on thinking, if nothing else, the games will form part of a good day/night out…

Sounds like a brilliant Saturday night to me. — CaptainDandy (@StevieG1978) September 12, 2022

@oorscottish, meanwhile, thinks there will be greater potential with later kick-off times for the games to be broadcast overseas:

If they can fill both stadia home and away AND get the game live on one of the TV channels like sky, then yes. It does the Scottish game well for other countries to see "other" teams in Scotland playing each other — Kevin (@oorscottish) September 12, 2022

However, @kinnernie was correct in his assessment some Aberdeen supporters might not be as chuffed by the news.

You'll never please everybody and I know many will not like this time.

Let's see what happens. — Redcloak (@kinnernie) September 12, 2022

Facebook user: ‘Sorry but not for me’

Reaction on our Facebook channels to the late kick-off experiment was far less warm than on Twitter.

Here’s a sample of the responses, with fans pointing to current ticket prices being too high (regardless of timings), travel difficulties in the evening, and even predicting lower attendances as a result of the move to the evening –

Mike Dunn said: “Reduce ticket prices to increase the crowd making the kick off later will probably reduce the crowd.”

Ian Tulloch, meanwhile, responded thusly: “Not if you have to travel a distance to get to Pittodrie, as many Dons fans have to.”

Don Will added: “It’s a no from me leave things as they are. They say it is to increase the gate, but I have a feeling it might do the opposite.”

Sandy Mellis said: “Sorry but not for me, I have always and will always be an advocate for 3pm Saturday afternoon football for league fixtures.”