Home News Highlands & Islands

Late sailings to Jura cancelled for ‘rest of the week’

By Louise Glen
September 13, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 1:30 pm
Jura.

Argyll and Bute Council has said the late sailing on the Port Askaig, Islay to Feolin, Jura service will be cancelled for the remainder of the week.

The ferry that departs Islay for Jura at 9.30pm will be out of service due to “personal circumstances”.

The ferry is operated by Argyll and Bute Council.

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council said: “Jura ferry will have no late sailings this week.

“Due to unforeseen personal circumstances with the crew of the Jura ferry, we are unable to support late bookable sailings at 9.30pm for the remainder of this week.

“An update will be issued on Friday September 16.  We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Argyll and Bute Council run four ferry services which includes Jura, Luing, Easdale and Lismore.

