‘He should be knighted for that game v Celtic where he scored four’ – Aberdeen announce 1980s goal hero Frank McDougall will be inducted into club’s hall of fame

Aberdeen will induct Frank McDougall into their hall of fame in November.

McDougall is the latest club legend to be announced as a 2022 Dons hall of fame inductee.

It had already been revealed 1990s striker (and Press and Journal columnist) Duncan Shearer will be recognised at the ceremony at the Chester Hotel, as will golden era midfielder Dougie Bell, 2014 League Cup-winning skipper Russell Anderson, and late 1970s legend Davie Robb.

Sir Alex Ferguson bought McDougall from St Mirren to replace Mark McGhee in 1984.

The £100,000 fee proved a bargain as McDougall scored 24 goals in 30 games in his first season to win the golden boot and help the Dons to the Premier Division crown.

He also scored 20 goals in his second season – including an iconic performance where he netted four times against Celtic at Pittodrie.

He should be knighted for that game v Celtic where he scored 4. — Ken Barkway (@barkway_ken) September 27, 2022

The cup double McDougall went on to win during season 1985/86 was his last silverware, as it would prove to be his last campaign as a professional.

He was forced to retire due to a back problem at just 29, and while at the peak of his attacking powers, but his two full seasons with Aberdeen are still fondly remembered by the Red Army.

Aberdeen’s 2022 hall of fame ceremony will be held on November 23.