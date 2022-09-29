Russell Anderson believes former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will want to put on a show on his return to Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Russell Anderson believes former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will want to put on a show on his return to Pittodrie

By Paul Third
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 11:19 am
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson believes his former Dons boss Derek McInnes will want to put on a show as he makes his return to Pittodrie this weekend.

McInnes makes his first trip to Pittodrie with Kilmarnock on Saturday for his first game against the Dons since leaving the club in 2021

Anderson, who was captain of the club’s League Cup winning side in 2014 under McInnes’ tutelage, expects his former manager will have extra motivation to get a result on his return to the Granite City.

He said: “Knowing what Derek is like he will be determined to show his Kilmarnock team can put on a performance. They’re after points like every club is.

“He’ll be keen to do well this weekend because he’ll still have a lot of friends in the city.”

Anderson expects a warm reception for his former boss

The former Dons boss may take his seat in the visiting dugout this weekend but Anderson expects McInnes to receive a warm welcome from the Aberdeen support on his return to the club.

Anderson said: “There’s a lot of goodwill towards him because he was very successful in his time here. He’ll get a warm reception on his return.

“Like anything in like, if you leave something better than it was when you picked it up it is a sign of success and Derek can definitely say that in terms of what he delivered.

“The league consistency, the cup win, the European campaigns, there’s a lot there for him to be proud about.”

McInnes should be proud of the job he did

Russell Anderson and Derek McInnes celebrate Aberdeen’s League Cup win in 2014

Anderson, who called time on his second spell with the Dons when he retired in 2015, believes McInnes should take pride for the job he did during his eight year spell in charge at Pittodrie.

From League Cup glory and regular European involvement to challenging for the league title, former Dons skipper Anderson insists there is much for his former manager to be proud of.

He said: “Everyone looks at stats these days but there is no getting away from the time I played under him to the two or three seasons after that, the club went to a level where it was competing realistically for the league.

“That shows how much of an impact he had.

“I would have loved to have played in the team which run Celtic close (in 2016) as it was an enjoyable team to watch. It was easy on the eye, mean defensively and scored a lot of goals.

“His record speaks for itself.”

Dons made big strides during the McInnes era

Derek McInnes makes his return to Pittodrie as Kilmarnock boss this weekend

Aberdeen’s progress during the McInnes era was significant with the club establishing its training ground at Cormack Park as well as investing heavily in video analysis and sport science.

Anderson insists his former manager’s push for more support and facilities was part of a bigger push to get the most out of his squad.

He said: “He is very driven, you have to be if you want to be a successful manager. There are all the parts which make up the management of a team and a football club.

“The supporters see the team on a Saturday but that is the end result of everything which goes into preparing it.

“He made sure players had the platform to be the best they could be and I can always remember him saying he didn’t want to give players any excuses if the preparation of facilities wasn’t right.

“If the players had the best environment to work in then the onus was on them to deliver.”

Recruitment was key to rapid rise up the table

Anderson, who had returned to the club prior under McInnes’ predecessor Craig Brown, believes parallels can be drawn with the instant impact made by McInnes to that of another former Aberdeen manager.

He said: “In fairness, the foundations Craig and Archie Knox laid were there to an extent. Derek and Tony Docherty came in and built on it.

“I liken their first season to when Jimmy Calderwood came in.

“It’s amazing how quickly things can turn if you recruit well in the summer and I felt we did that when Derek came in.

“There was a basis of a good team but it needed additions and Derek recruited well.

“It lifted the players who were already there and the habit of winning games was amazing for our confidence and momentum.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Aberdeen's Johnny Hayes applauds the travelling away fans during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Aberdeen at the Tony Macaroni Arena, on February 05, 2022.
Aberdeen's Premiership trip to Livingston rescheduled for November 8
Callum Roberts receives treatment against St Mirren
Out until after the World Cup: Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts will not be rushed…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been charged by the SFA for recent comments about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.
Sean Wallace: Glaring inconsistency with SFA charging Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin
Frank McDougall was in hat-trick form during the 1984-85 season, scoring a treble against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen hall of fame inductee Frank McDougall: I would have smashed Joe Harper's goalscoring…
Aberdeen Women have not made the best start in SWPL 1 this season. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Sophie Goodwin: It's unfair to be overly critical about Aberdeen Women's start to the…
Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.
'He should be knighted for that game v Celtic where he scored four' -…
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen teen centre-back Jack Milne should start against Kilmarnock
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland
Keeper Kelle Roos in action for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos has ability to force his way into the Netherlands squad,…

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks