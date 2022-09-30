Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter hails SWPL’s deal with Sky Sports as ‘huge step’ in the right direction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter believes that SWPL’s new partnership with Sky Sports is a “huge step” in the right direction.

On Tuesday, the SPFL announced that as part of their new deal with Sky Sports, the broadcaster will become an official partner of the SWPL for the first time.

Sky Sports will now show a minimum of five women’s league matches, with scope for that to increase, as well as becoming the title sponsor of the SWPL Cup.

That coverage will be alongside the pre-existing deal SWPL has with the BBC, who air top-flight games on BBC Alba, as well as a weekly highlights show on BBC Scotland.

The Aberdeen Women manager believes that this week’s development is another step in the right direction as the women’s game in Scotland continues to grow.

‘Hopefully, it will elevate the game’

Hunter said: “It’s a really huge step because Sky are such a big broadcaster. It will have a massive impact on the audiences and visibility the league gets.

“It’s maybe disappointing that it’s only five games, but in all honesty, it’s probably the right amount for the level we’re at at the moment.

“It just means there will be wider coverage, alongside the stuff with the BBC, so people will get more options to watch our games. Hopefully, it will elevate the game.

“It’s up to us as teams now, now that the deal is done, to make sure that we all keep working hard and keep trying to grow the game, so there’s a demand for it on TV.

“We need to drive performances to make sure there’s an appetite for the game, but it’s a big and positive step in the right direction for Scottish football.”

BREAKING | The SWPL signs a record deal with @SkySports. The broadcaster will become an official partner of the SWPL and the title sponsor of the SWPL League Cup for the next seven seasons 🤝🏆 A minimum of five SWPL or League Cup matches live each season from 2022/23 📺 — Scottish Women's Premier League (@SWPL) September 27, 2022

The deal is reportedly worth £4 million over seven years, and Hunter says the financial aspect should prove to be the biggest benefit for SWPL 1 clubs.

She added: “For me, the biggest impact it will have is financially. Hopefully, clubs see a portion of the money, which will have a big knock-on effect.

“The money would hopefully allow clubs to bridge that gap between the full-time teams in the top three, which would then help grow the league as a whole.

“I just hope that clubs use the money right and use it to invest in the women’s game, to grow it internally.”

The Dons start SWPL cup campaign against six-time champions

Aberdeen kick off their SWPL Cup campaign on the road against six-time winners and six-time runners-up Glasgow City on Sunday.

The Reds last played City in the league on August 28, where the Glasgow side were lucky to pick up all three points in a close encounter that finished 2-1.

Hunter admits that while this weekend’s game is a “free hit”, as her side won’t go in having to live up to the same expectation as City, they do want to cause an upset.

She said: “It is an absolute free hit, and hopefully it takes the pressure off the squad having to fight for three points, because that’s where we’re at in the league.

“A positive outcome for us would be causing an upset, because all the pressure is on Glasgow City – and they’ll want to show a response to the last game against us.

“We’ll be ready for the challenge, but we go in with belief and hopefully with that bit of freedom to go there and express ourselves.”