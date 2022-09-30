Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter hails SWPL’s deal with Sky Sports as ‘huge step’ in the right direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter hails SWPL’s deal with Sky Sports as ‘huge step’ in the right direction

By Sophie Goodwin
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media)

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter believes that SWPL’s new partnership with Sky Sports is a “huge step” in the right direction.

On Tuesday, the SPFL announced that as part of their new deal with Sky Sports, the broadcaster will become an official partner of the SWPL for the first time.

Sky Sports will now show a minimum of five women’s league matches, with scope for that to increase, as well as becoming the title sponsor of the SWPL Cup.

That coverage will be alongside the pre-existing deal SWPL has with the BBC, who air top-flight games on BBC Alba, as well as a weekly highlights show on BBC Scotland.

The Aberdeen Women manager believes that this week’s development is another step in the right direction as the women’s game in Scotland continues to grow.

‘Hopefully, it will elevate the game’

Hunter said: “It’s a really huge step because Sky are such a big broadcaster. It will have a massive impact on the audiences and visibility the league gets.

“It’s maybe disappointing that it’s only five games, but in all honesty, it’s probably the right amount for the level we’re at at the moment.

“It just means there will be wider coverage, alongside the stuff with the BBC, so people will get more options to watch our games. Hopefully, it will elevate the game.

“It’s up to us as teams now, now that the deal is done, to make sure that we all keep working hard and keep trying to grow the game, so there’s a demand for it on TV.

“We need to drive performances to make sure there’s an appetite for the game, but it’s a big and positive step in the right direction for Scottish football.”

The deal is reportedly worth £4 million over seven years, and Hunter says the financial aspect should prove to be the biggest benefit for SWPL 1 clubs.

She added: “For me, the biggest impact it will have is financially. Hopefully, clubs see a portion of the money, which will have a big knock-on effect.

“The money would hopefully allow clubs to bridge that gap between the full-time teams in the top three, which would then help grow the league as a whole.

“I just hope that clubs use the money right and use it to invest in the women’s game, to grow it internally.”

The Dons start SWPL cup campaign against six-time champions

Aberdeen kick off their SWPL Cup campaign on the road against six-time winners and six-time runners-up Glasgow City on Sunday.

The Reds last played City in the league on August 28, where the Glasgow side were lucky to pick up all three points in a close encounter that finished 2-1.

Hunter admits that while this weekend’s game is a “free hit”, as her side won’t go in having to live up to the same expectation as City, they do want to cause an upset.

Glasgow City were SWPL Cup finalists last year.

She said: “It is an absolute free hit, and hopefully it takes the pressure off the squad having to fight for three points, because that’s where we’re at in the league.

“A positive outcome for us would be causing an upset, because all the pressure is on Glasgow City – and they’ll want to show a response to the last game against us.

“We’ll be ready for the challenge, but we go in with belief and hopefully with that bit of freedom to go there and express ourselves.”

