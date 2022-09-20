Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter on the ‘biggest advice’ men’s team boss Jim Goodwin has given her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter on the ‘biggest advice’ men’s team boss Jim Goodwin has given her

By Sophie Goodwin
September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter and Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter has opened up on her chats with men’s team boss Jim Goodwin – and the best advice he has given her.

Hunter, who has been in co-charge of the women’s team since 2018, says Goodwin often takes time out to speak to her and co-manager Gavin Beith.

And, while Goodwin’s predecessors were also advocates for the women’s team, Hunter appreciates the relationship the Dons’ management trio have this year.

Talking with Goodwin has helped the Aberdeen Women co-boss come to terms with the difficulties all managers experience, regardless of the team or level.

Hunter said: “The biggest bit of advice he’s given us as a manager is that you’re always learning, and you won’t always get it right.

“When you speak to him, you realise that he’s made the mistakes or is making the same mistakes that you are and have as a manager.

“So, although sometimes we feel worlds apart in terms of resources that men and women’s football have, some of the challenges are the same.

“You sometimes see the full-time coaches as invincible and think they know much more than you – which maybe at times they do – but, equally, they have the same concerns.

“As coaches, we have to try different things, adapt things that aren’t working and play the football that you need to play against certain times.”

Jim Goodwin watched on when Aberdeen Women made their Pittodrie debut in March. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women have not enjoyed the best start in SWPL 1 this season, but Goodwin has reassured Hunter their current run of form won’t last forever.

The Dons currently sit second-bottom of the top-flight with one point from their opening five games, and they host full-time outfit Celtic at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Hunter said: “There are many things that we can learn from each other, but the biggest thing for me is that as a coach you’re always learning and it’s okay to make mistakes.

“We can’t dwell on those mistakes or think any less of yourself – you have to be kind to yourself and realise it’s okay to have these blips, because all managers have them.

“It’s just having confidence and, like Jim has said, that will come.

“We’ve had a tough start to the season, but if we stick to it and keep working hard, then it’ll come eventually.

“It’s just reassuring to know we’re all in the same boat.”

Shared club resources make massive difference

The Aberdeen Women co-manager says advice from Goodwin isn’t the only thing the women’s team benefits from, as they make use of the shared resources at the club.

Hunter believes promoting the men’s and women’s teams fixtures together and club staff working with the women’s team and the academy helps create a “one-club” ethos.

She said: “Football is football – I get that – but there is a huge difference to how you manage the women’s players to the men’s – that’s not because they’re men and women.

“It’s because of where we are at at the moment in our development.

“Jim is managing a group of players whose job and profession is to play football.

“We’re managing women that have a profession on top of playing football.

“It’s really hard to balance, but there are always things we can take on board from Jim.

“That sharing of knowledge is brilliant and we do that across the club – Beth Walker, our physio, is now working with the under-18s full-time, so there’s that link, too.

“I think you can see that with things like the club promoting the men and women’s fixtures together, little things like that make a big difference.

“If you are doing those things internally, it helps things grow more organically externally.

“The shared resources have a massive impact for the entire club.”

